ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee Alleges ‘Undeclared President’s Rule’, Slams Centre And ECI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases the TMC candidate list for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections at her Kalighat residence, in Kolkata, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is also seen. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the transfer of administrative officials and the conduct of the poll process.

Speaking during the release of the party’s election manifesto, Banerjee expressed concern over what she termed the "dismal state" of democracy in the country.

She alleged that the elections in the state were effectively being conducted under an "undeclared President’s Rule". She accused the Centre and the ECI of arbitrarily transferring IAS and IPS officers to influence the electoral process. "The BJP-led government and the ECI are removing state officials to bring in outside influence and funds," she claimed.

At the beginning of her address, she pointed out the concept of Karma Yoga. She said, "Performing one's duty is the true religion of humanity. The people of Bengal have always supported us with love and blessings, and we have worked to serve them to the best of our ability." She then went on to allege a deep-rooted conspiracy involving the BJP and the ECI in the ongoing elections.

She further claimed that the "saffron camp" was attempting to destabilise the state through a political design. She alleged that there was a conspiracy to carve out a separate state by excluding North Bengal and merging parts of neighbouring Bihar.

Talking about the Centre's future political agenda, Banerjee said a delimitation exercise after the elections could be used to ensure that the ruling party at the Centre remains in power. She also alleged that processes such as delimitation, the NRC, and the Census could be misused to remove names of ordinary citizens from electoral rolls.

She criticised the overall political climate in the country and said, "A divisive and war-like atmosphere has been deliberately created. None of the promises made by the (Narendra) Modi government have been fulfilled."