ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Alleges Law And Order Collapse In Bengal, Accuses Police Of Serving BJP, Defying High Court Orders

Kolkata: Alleging a drastic deterioration in law and order following the political transition in West Bengal and claiming the police administration has become a puppet of the ruling party, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of its 'failure ' in maintaining law and order.

The former Chief Minister also accused the authorities of defying Calcutta High Court orders amid the "state of anarchy" and warned of immediate legal action for contempt of court against the officials involved.

The Trinamool Congress leader made the remarks after chaos broke out during her party's protest march in Kolkata against the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. She alleged that despite the Calcutta High Court permitting the procession, it was obstructed and the police remained inactive.

Extreme chaos and unrest marked the pre-scheduled procession organised by the Trinamool Congress's student wing on Wednesday. Allegations surfaced regarding brazen obstruction and police inaction during the march, despite the Calcutta High Court having granted explicit permission for it. The former Chief Minister vented her intense anger against the ruling BJP and the administration over these incidents.

The Trinamool student wing had organised the procession with special permission from the Calcutta High Court. The police administration had been informed in advance that the route would span from Kalighat to Bhowanipore. However, Mamata Banerjee alleged that this entirely peaceful programme, organised in exercise of democratic rights enshrined in Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution—was deliberately obstructed.

Speaking to the media, she stated that numerous 'outsider' BJP supporters began gathering outside her residence on motorbikes from the early hours of the day. An atmosphere of intimidation and threats was created. Although Special Branch police officers were deployed in front of her home, they did not attempt to control the situation. Instead, they kept a close, unofficial watch on everyone entering or leaving the premises, she said.

Mamata also levelled serious allegations that the police forcibly snatched hand-held microphones from Trinamool workers, even though there was legal authorisation to use them along the court-approved route.

She further alleged that while the High Court had imposed restrictions on the Trinamool procession, multiple BJP events were allowed to proceed without any hindrance. The Trinamool leader alleged that while the police were busy obstructing the opposition's programme, ruling party supporters created widespread chaos in the area by playing loud DJ music and gathering anti-social elements from outside.