Mamata Alleges Law And Order Collapse In Bengal, Accuses Police Of Serving BJP, Defying High Court Orders
She further alleged that while the High Court imposed restrictions on the Trinamool procession, multiple BJP events were allowed to proceed without any hindrance.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Kolkata: Alleging a drastic deterioration in law and order following the political transition in West Bengal and claiming the police administration has become a puppet of the ruling party, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of its 'failure ' in maintaining law and order.
The former Chief Minister also accused the authorities of defying Calcutta High Court orders amid the "state of anarchy" and warned of immediate legal action for contempt of court against the officials involved.
The Trinamool Congress leader made the remarks after chaos broke out during her party's protest march in Kolkata against the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. She alleged that despite the Calcutta High Court permitting the procession, it was obstructed and the police remained inactive.
Extreme chaos and unrest marked the pre-scheduled procession organised by the Trinamool Congress's student wing on Wednesday. Allegations surfaced regarding brazen obstruction and police inaction during the march, despite the Calcutta High Court having granted explicit permission for it. The former Chief Minister vented her intense anger against the ruling BJP and the administration over these incidents.
The Trinamool student wing had organised the procession with special permission from the Calcutta High Court. The police administration had been informed in advance that the route would span from Kalighat to Bhowanipore. However, Mamata Banerjee alleged that this entirely peaceful programme, organised in exercise of democratic rights enshrined in Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution—was deliberately obstructed.
Speaking to the media, she stated that numerous 'outsider' BJP supporters began gathering outside her residence on motorbikes from the early hours of the day. An atmosphere of intimidation and threats was created. Although Special Branch police officers were deployed in front of her home, they did not attempt to control the situation. Instead, they kept a close, unofficial watch on everyone entering or leaving the premises, she said.
Mamata also levelled serious allegations that the police forcibly snatched hand-held microphones from Trinamool workers, even though there was legal authorisation to use them along the court-approved route.
She further alleged that while the High Court had imposed restrictions on the Trinamool procession, multiple BJP events were allowed to proceed without any hindrance. The Trinamool leader alleged that while the police were busy obstructing the opposition's programme, ruling party supporters created widespread chaos in the area by playing loud DJ music and gathering anti-social elements from outside.
According to her, they gatecrashed the procession, shouting provocative slogans and launching barbaric attacks on Trinamool workers. Mamata lashed out, noting that this rampage was carried out in the name of Lord Ram—ironically, at a time when the Ram Mandir corruption issue is sparking nationwide debate.
She claimed that numerous party members—ranging from the IT cell chairperson to women, the elderly, and the youth—were severely injured in this sudden attack. The situation escalated to such a critical point that Mamata Banerjee herself had to leave her residence and take to the streets to rescue the injured workers.
Expressing her dismay to the public, she asked, "Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal voted for? Change should signify peace, security, a reduction in violence, and a significant drop in crimes against women."
The former Chief Minister also expressed deep concern regarding the state's overall law-and-order situation and the safety of women. Citing alarming statistics, she stated that in just the last two months, she alleged that at least 14 women and minor girls have fallen victim to physical abuse, sexual assault, or murder in places like Durgapur, Bardhaman, Bhagabanpur, Patashpur, Cooch Behar, and Malda. Additionally, she pointed out that around 50 protesters in Bangaon were arrested in a completely unjust manner.
Sharply criticising the state government, she remarked, "The current administration is far more interested in playing politics than in the welfare of the common people. The supply of eggs to the mid-day meal scheme has been halted due to political motives, directly depriving countless impoverished school students in the state of essential nutrition."
Mamata asserted that democratic voices cannot be stifled through intimidation, oppression, or the display of muscle power. She criticised the government for relying entirely on anti-social elements and a section of the police force to suppress political opponents.
Furthermore, she made an allegation that a section of the police is directly leaking confidential information regarding the programmes of opposition political parties to BJP workers.