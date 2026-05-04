ETV Bharat / state

'Everything Is Being Reported Wrong': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Irregularities In Vote Counting As BJP Sweeps Bengal

Kolkata: Amid the BJP's record performance in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged irregularities during the counting process of the Assembly Elections 2026.

As per the latest ECI data, the saffron party has won nine seats and is leading in 189 others, while TMC has won only one seat so far and is leading in 88, in the 294-member Legislative Assembly.

As projections of the counting of votes by the Election Commission began trickling in, Banerjee claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of acting unfairly.

As the BJP crossed the halfway mark in the 294-member assembly as per trends at around noon, the Chief Minister, in a video message, urged counting agents of her party not to leave counting venues. "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said.

"We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," Banerjee alleged.