'Everything Is Being Reported Wrong': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Irregularities In Vote Counting As BJP Sweeps Bengal
Mamata alleged that counting has been halted at many places as a tactic to benefit the BJP.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid the BJP's record performance in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged irregularities during the counting process of the Assembly Elections 2026.
As per the latest ECI data, the saffron party has won nine seats and is leading in 189 others, while TMC has won only one seat so far and is leading in 88, in the 294-member Legislative Assembly.
As projections of the counting of votes by the Election Commission began trickling in, Banerjee claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of acting unfairly.
As the BJP crossed the halfway mark in the 294-member assembly as per trends at around noon, the Chief Minister, in a video message, urged counting agents of her party not to leave counting venues. "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said.
জরুরি বার্তা pic.twitter.com/Uc82oihwEL— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2026
"We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," Banerjee alleged.
She also alleged that counting has been halted at many places as a tactic to benefit the BJP. "Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places. Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces," she said.
As per the leads, Trinamool Congress is headed for a defeat in the state, derailing Banerjee's ambitions of a consecutive fourth term. According to ECI trends, the BJP was leading on 187 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was ahead on 92 seats.
Meanwhile, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as the BJP gained a comfortable majority.
West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections held on April 29. In the phase-I poll on April 23, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.
In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.
If this trend persists in the final results, the BJP will capture power in West Bengal for the first time as the single largest party. However, it will take a few more hours for those final results to emerge.
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