ETV Bharat / state

Entire Union Cabinet, 19 CMs Won't Help BJP Win Bengal Polls: Mamata

Kolkata: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat the regional party in the West Bengal assembly elections, as almost the entire Union cabinet and CMs of NDA-ruled states are camping in the poll-bound state.

Addressing an election rally at Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee accused the BJP of giving false promises to migrant workers from West Bengal employed outside the state.

"The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union cabinet, from the PM to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state – West Bengal," the chief minister said.

Compare this with only three helicopters being used by the TMC to campaign across the state. But all this hype and sound and fury will end in a whimper on May 4, she said.