'Mamata At Congress's Doorstep As She Lost Election': Adhir Chowdhury On Speculation Of Congress-Trinamool Merger
Chowdhury is known for his strident opposition to Mamata Banerjee in state politics.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Bahrampore: Will Trinamool merge with the Congress? Will Mamata Banerjee be seen as a Congress leader again after nearly three decades? Speculation regarding this has begun circulating within political circles following the Trinamool supremo's visit to New Delhi.
If this speculation comes true, how will Congress leaders in West Bengal react? Since Wednesday afternoon, this has become a major topic of discussion in state politics.
ETV Bharat reached out to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the former MP from Berhampore and former president of the state Congress. Speaking on this, he said, "I have no personal enmity with anyone in Trinamool, which wanted to destroy the Congress. I opposed them precisely to keep the Congress alive, and I organised movements against them."
Chowdhury has long been known as a staunch opponent of Mamata Banerjee in state politics. He has frequently been critical of both Mamata Banerjee and, subsequently, Abhishek Banerjee. His remarks regarding the potential merger of Trinamool and Congress were laced with sarcasm. He stated, "I do not know who is meeting whom or who is joining which party now. However, it is a fact that Mamata Banerjee is reaching out to the Congress today only because she has lost. This situation would not have arisen had she not lost."
Mamata Banerjee’s political rise began within the Congress. She left the party in 1998 to form the Trinamool Congress. In 2011, she became the Chief Minister of West Bengal, ending the Left Front's rule. At that time, the Congress was Trinamool's alliance partner. Subsequently, Trinamool contested all elections—from municipal and panchayat polls to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections—on its own. Although the Congress and Trinamool have shared a platform at the national level, they have never reached an electoral understanding within the state.
Trinamool Congress also contested the 2026 Assembly elections independently, only to face a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP. Following this, a period of internal turmoil began within the Trinamool. It started with a rebellion by MLAs. As many as 58 of them chose Ritabrata Banerjee as their leader, a move that led to his recognition as the Leader of the Opposition.
Subsequently, dissent spread among the MPs as well. Reports indicate that two-thirds of Trinamool's Lok Sabha MPs have already decided to support the NDA. Suvendu Adhikari himself has held meetings with the rebels in Delhi. Two Trinamool MPs—Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev—have resigned from the Rajya Sabha.
Amidst this situation, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee travelled to Delhi to hold meetings with the INDIA bloc. Mamata also met with Sonia Gandhi. On Wednesday, a meeting took place between Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee. Sources suggest that the Gandhi family has proposed that Mamata return to the Congress. It remains to be seen whether this proposal will actually materialise.