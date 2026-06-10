ETV Bharat / state

'Mamata At Congress's Doorstep As She Lost Election': Adhir Chowdhury On Speculation Of Congress-Trinamool Merger

Bahrampore: Will Trinamool merge with the Congress? Will Mamata Banerjee be seen as a Congress leader again after nearly three decades? Speculation regarding this has begun circulating within political circles following the Trinamool supremo's visit to New Delhi.

If this speculation comes true, how will Congress leaders in West Bengal react? Since Wednesday afternoon, this has become a major topic of discussion in state politics.

ETV Bharat reached out to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the former MP from Berhampore and former president of the state Congress. Speaking on this, he said, "I have no personal enmity with anyone in Trinamool, which wanted to destroy the Congress. I opposed them precisely to keep the Congress alive, and I organised movements against them."

Chowdhury has long been known as a staunch opponent of Mamata Banerjee in state politics. He has frequently been critical of both Mamata Banerjee and, subsequently, Abhishek Banerjee. His remarks regarding the potential merger of Trinamool and Congress were laced with sarcasm. He stated, "I do not know who is meeting whom or who is joining which party now. However, it is a fact that Mamata Banerjee is reaching out to the Congress today only because she has lost. This situation would not have arisen had she not lost."