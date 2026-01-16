ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Announces World's Tallest Idol Of Mahakal Avatar Of Lord Shiva In Siliguri

Siliguri: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the construction of the world's tallest idol of the Mahakal avatar of Lord Shiva at the temple complex at Matigara in the north Bengal city of Siliguri, the foundation stone of which was laid by her in the presence of leaders from various religious communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Banerjee said the 216-feet-high structure would include a 108-feet bronze sculpture of the deity. She added that the complex, named 'Mahakal Mahatirtha', would be built over 17.41 acres and completed in about two-and-a-half years. It would be operated by the Mahakal temple trust after opening it to the public, the CM added.

"We have already handed over the land and floated a tender for the construction of the complex which will be among the largest temple premises of Lord Shiva across the globe. The land filling process would begin immediately. The complex will have an accommodating capacity of one lakh pilgrims a day," Banerjee said.

Stating that the temple complex would unite the spiritual legacy of the plains of Bengal to that of its hills, owing to the preexisting Mahakal temple in Darjeeling, Banerjee said the project would revitalise religious tourism in the region.