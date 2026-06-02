Mamata Alleges Widespread Rigging By BJP In Bengal Polls, Warns Party Traitors Against Defection
Speaking to public via a Facebook Live broadcast from her home in Kalighat, the former CM also sent a strong message to her own 'traitors'.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:26 AM IST
Kolkata: After remaining silent for almost a month following the outcome of the West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee launched a vicious verbal attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the latter of having rigged elections in as many as 177 seats and intimidating her leaders into defection.
Speaking to the general public via a Facebook Live broadcast from her home in Kalighat, the former CM also sent a strong message to her own "traitors," arguing that it was only right for these leaders to exit as a result of opportunistic behaviour.
"Now hear me out; those who have done wrong are committing the biggest betrayals in our ranks," Mamata Banerjee said. Calling the defectors "intruders" who enter parties in power, she further remarked that leaving the TMC had helped it more than anything.
"We are rebuilding our party, making sure that such people can never infiltrate the ranks again. This is your party, the one that belongs to the common people," she added.
With regards to the post-poll situation being alarming for her, Banerjee said that Bengal was handed over to the "lumpens". As per her, 12 TMC workers were murdered after the elections took place, while thousands had to be arrested, and many more were compelled to move out of their houses. As far as the BJP is concerned, the TMC chief said that it was indulging in coercive methods to cause a rift between her political party, as she was threatened with the ED and CBI, and even arrest and violence on family members. "People are being pressurised to leave the party; just keep this in mind that you may enjoy your glory period now, but how long will your government exist?"
Regarding the behaviour in the assembly elections, Banerjee stated that she had hard evidence that the elections were largely rigged in around 177 constituencies. She recalled how she had been subjected to physical assault after being forced out of the counting centre during the counting process in the Bhabanipur constituency and asserted, "I was thrashed and driven out of the counting centre. I had to step in. Later, I was forced into defeat."
Furthermore, Banerjee criticised the government of West Bengal for preventing her party from organising a dharna in central Kolkata on account of problems like eviction of hawkers, assaults on party members, and irregularities in the NEET examination. Defying the ban, she vowed, "If the dharna is disallowed in that place, then I will sit where my way is blocked. I am prepared to be arrested too."