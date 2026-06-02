ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Alleges Widespread Rigging By BJP In Bengal Polls, Warns Party Traitors Against Defection

Kolkata: After remaining silent for almost a month following the outcome of the West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee launched a vicious verbal attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the latter of having rigged elections in as many as 177 seats and intimidating her leaders into defection.

Speaking to the general public via a Facebook Live broadcast from her home in Kalighat, the former CM also sent a strong message to her own "traitors," arguing that it was only right for these leaders to exit as a result of opportunistic behaviour.

"Now hear me out; those who have done wrong are committing the biggest betrayals in our ranks," Mamata Banerjee said. Calling the defectors "intruders" who enter parties in power, she further remarked that leaving the TMC had helped it more than anything.

"We are rebuilding our party, making sure that such people can never infiltrate the ranks again. This is your party, the one that belongs to the common people," she added.