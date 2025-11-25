West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Attends SIR Protest In Bangoan By Road After Planned Chopper Ride Cancelled
Mamata Banerjee claimed that by coming by road, her public relations have become more intensive.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's planned helicopter ride to Bongaon for a political rally on Tuesday was cancelled after officials discovered that the aircraft assigned for the trip was operating with an expired licence, a top bureaucrat said.
Banerjee travelled to Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, around 104 km from Kolkata, by road instead. The helicopter operator was issued a show-cause notice.
Upon reaching the rally, Mamata claimed that she cannot be suppressed by stopping the helicopter.
According to administrative sources, there was a licensing issue with the government helicopter that was meant for the Chief Minister's use today. The Chief Minister was informed by 10 AM that the helicopter could not be used. However, he was supposed to reach the SIR protest meeting at Trikon Park in Bangaon at 12:30 PM. CM Banerjee reached the meeting venue at 1:50 PM by road.
"I apologise for being late. I have not used a helicopter for seven or eight months. But this morning at around 10 am, just before leaving home, I was informed that the chopper cannot fly. Elections are yet to begin, but confrontation starts," she told a massive gathering in the North 24 Parganas district.
Sharpening her attack on the BJP, the TMC supremo said, "Don't play games with me. When I play my game, you will have no clue. You won't be able to fight and defeat me politically. I cannot be cornered." Banerjee, who later travelled by car, said the road journey turned into an impromptu public outreach.
She claimed that coming by road instead of air has strengthened her connection with the common people. Numerous people welcomed her on both sides of the road. Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, "They did not understand that it made me feel good. Because I met a lot of people while coming on the road. I have developed public relations and a close relationship."
"The charges are laughable," state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said. "If authorities decided the helicopter cannot fly, there must be valid reasons. She must stop politicising everything," he said.
Read More