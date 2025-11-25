ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Attends SIR Protest In Bangoan By Road After Planned Chopper Ride Cancelled

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's planned helicopter ride to Bongaon for a political rally on Tuesday was cancelled after officials discovered that the aircraft assigned for the trip was operating with an expired licence, a top bureaucrat said.

Banerjee travelled to Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, around 104 km from Kolkata, by road instead. The helicopter operator was issued a show-cause notice.

Upon reaching the rally, Mamata claimed that she cannot be suppressed by stopping the helicopter.

According to administrative sources, there was a licensing issue with the government helicopter that was meant for the Chief Minister's use today. The Chief Minister was informed by 10 AM that the helicopter could not be used. However, he was supposed to reach the SIR protest meeting at Trikon Park in Bangaon at 12:30 PM. CM Banerjee reached the meeting venue at 1:50 PM by road.

"I apologise for being late. I have not used a helicopter for seven or eight months. But this morning at around 10 am, just before leaving home, I was informed that the chopper cannot fly. Elections are yet to begin, but confrontation starts," she told a massive gathering in the North 24 Parganas district.