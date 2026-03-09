Mamata Alleges 'Political Conspiracy' Behind Governor Change Ahead Of Bengal Polls
West Bengal CM alleged that more than 190 workers associated with election-related duties had died due to excessive mental stress.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: With the official schedule for the state Assembly elections yet to be announced, the political atmosphere in West Bengal is already heating up. After a full bench of the Election Commission of India arrived in the state over the SIR issue, speculations are that the polls may be announced soon. On this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of orchestrating a political move by appointing a new Governor in the state ahead of the elections, alleging a "deep conspiracy" behind the sudden change.
Speaking from the Metro Channel protest site, Banerjee expressed surprise over the development. "There are a lot of stories behind the sudden removal of this Governor. Daal mein kuch kaala hai! And I will find out the reason," she said.
The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that attempts were being made to turn the residence of the constitutional head of the state into a centre for the political activities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Lok Bhavan will now become a BJP building. From there, illegal money transactions will be carried out keeping the elections in mind," she claimed.
Banerjee further alleged that efforts were being made to influence voters by distributing money ahead of the elections. She claimed that she was receiving reports from several districts. She said BJP MPs and ministers had already set up bases in different parts of the state. Citing an example from Hooghly district, she alleged, "BJP MPs and ministers are staying in rented houses and going door to door distributing money."
At the same time, the Chief Minister appealed to voters not to fall for such inducements. "BJP's money is your money. It does not mean you have to vote for someone after accepting it. A poor person may take Rs 500 to get through the day, but they must think about the future for the entire year," she said.
Banerjee also accused authorities of intimidating administrative officials. She said some officers were being summoned and warned that strict action would be taken against them after May. Responding to that, she said, "Will you remain in your chairs after May? First decide that before threatening officers in Bengal."
Taking a dig at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee said, "He has become Vanish Kumar." She also alleged that more than 190 workers associated with election-related duties had died due to excessive mental stress.
The Chief Minister reiterated her charge that central agencies were being misused for political purposes. Accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department of being used for political gain, she said, "No matter how many agencies you bring, people will vote ‘bye-bye’ on the 26th."
Banerjee also alleged that some officers were being lured with promises of postings and money, while those who refused were threatened with action by central agencies. Taking a swipe at the BJP, she said that despite its dominance in several parts of the country, the party had not been able to capture power in West Bengal.
"The people of Bengal will not be swayed by money, intimidation or political intrigue," she said, expressing confidence that voters would once again support the All India Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.
