Mamata Alleges 'Political Conspiracy' Behind Governor Change Ahead Of Bengal Polls

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: With the official schedule for the state Assembly elections yet to be announced, the political atmosphere in West Bengal is already heating up. After a full bench of the Election Commission of India arrived in the state over the SIR issue, speculations are that the polls may be announced soon. On this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of orchestrating a political move by appointing a new Governor in the state ahead of the elections, alleging a "deep conspiracy" behind the sudden change.

Speaking from the Metro Channel protest site, Banerjee expressed surprise over the development. "There are a lot of stories behind the sudden removal of this Governor. Daal mein kuch kaala hai! And I will find out the reason," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that attempts were being made to turn the residence of the constitutional head of the state into a centre for the political activities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Lok Bhavan will now become a BJP building. From there, illegal money transactions will be carried out keeping the elections in mind," she claimed.

Banerjee further alleged that efforts were being made to influence voters by distributing money ahead of the elections. She claimed that she was receiving reports from several districts. She said BJP MPs and ministers had already set up bases in different parts of the state. Citing an example from Hooghly district, she alleged, "BJP MPs and ministers are staying in rented houses and going door to door distributing money."