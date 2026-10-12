ETV Bharat / state

Mamata AITC Planning 'Massive' Protest March In Kolkata Against Centre, EC On Oct 13

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress has called for a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday against the Centre and the Election Commission, a day after staging a demonstration in New Delhi, with the party planning to march from Rajabazar to Park Circus in the metropolis.

There was, however, no clarity on whether former chief minister Mamata Banerjee would join the protest, or whether police permission to stage the demonstration was obtained.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, has been described as a “massive protest march” by the party against the recent developments in the national capital, including the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and alleged police action on protesters.

“The march has been organised by the student and youth wings of our party. I will join the protest march, although I have little idea whether Didi (Banerjee) will be able to make it, given her current engagements in Delhi,” said party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Asked whether the party has secured police permission for the rally, Ghosh said, “I am not sure. But, it would be safe to presume that we will not get the green signal from police.”

Taking a swipe at the scheduled programme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said “they have chosen a very good location” for the rally.

Although Adhikari did not elaborate further, he was presumably pointing to the significant presence of members of minority communities in both Rajabazar and Park Circus areas.