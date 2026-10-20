ETV Bharat / state

Mamankam Festival Dispute Escalates As Margadarshak Mandal Accuses Swami Anandavanam Of Unilateral Decisions

Kozhikode: The dispute over the organisation of the Mamankam festival at Tirunavaya has intensified, with the Margadarshak Mandal accusing Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati Maharaj of sidelining the original organisers, taking unilateral decisions and alleged financial irregularities.

The controversy comes as the official organising committee, excluding Swami Anandavanam, begins preparations for the next edition of the festival. Meanwhile, Anandavanam and his supporters have decided to organise a parallel event under the aegis of the Juna Akhada.

In a joint statement, Margadarshak Mandal president Swami Chidanandapuri and general secretary Swami Satswarupananda Saraswati alleged that the original organisers, who had been associated with the festival from its revival, were sidelined despite their longstanding involvement.

According to the statement, Swami Anandavanam’s involvement helped expand the 2026 festival, but he subsequently sidelined the original organisers and attempted to project the event as one initiated under the Juna Akhada in 2025.

The Mandal also alleged that Anandavanam unilaterally announced a 51-day festival and that he and his followers appropriated a significant portion of the revenue without the knowledge or consent of the organising committee. This, it claimed, left the official committee responsible for meeting the festival’s expenses and liabilities.

The statement said attempts to resolve the differences through discussions had failed. It alleged that Anandavanam remained determined to conduct a ‘Kerala Kumbh Mela’ under the Juna Akhada, irrespective of whether the other organisers participated.

Swami Chidanandapuri said the festival should reflect Keralam’s distinctive cultural identity and indigenous traditions rather than be branded as a ‘Kerala Kumbh Mela’.

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He said historian Dinesh Tirur revived Mamankam in 2015 and that the festival had been held at Tirunavaya on a modest scale for the past decade, following traditional customs.