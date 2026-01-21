'Mamallan', A New Project To Solve Drinking Water Problem Of 1.3 Million Chennai People
On January 19, CM M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Rs 342.60 crore Mamallan reservoir.
January 21, 2026
By S Hussain and S Ravichandran
Chennai: Mamallan, this is how Narasimhavarman I, the Pallava king, is known in history. The Pallavas ruled the Thondaimandalam region from the 3rd to the 9th century AD, with Kanchipuram as their capital. Among them, Narasimhavarman I was a very important ruler. He created the city of Mamallapuram, which remains an indestructible historical site and a world-renowned tourist destination in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu government has named the new reservoir that is being constructed near this city after 'Mamallan'. From now on, Mamallan will be the inexhaustible source that quenches the thirst of the people around Chennai.
Chennai requires 1,000 million litres of water per day and 1 TMC of water per month. This demand is met by the lakes of Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, and Kannankottai - Thervoy Kandigai. In addition, drinking water is also brought through pipelines from the Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district, which has a capacity of 1,465 million cubic feet. Furthermore, 100 million litres of water per day is obtained from the desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur.
If there is sufficient rainfall during the monsoon season, Chennai does not face any problem during the summer. However, if rains fail, Chennai faces a drinking water crisis from April to July.
Regarding the storage capacity of the lakes that serve as Chennai's water sources, Poondi has 3,231 million cubic feet, Cholavaram 1,081 million cubic feet, Puzhal 3,300 million cubic feet, Chembarambakkam 3,645 million cubic feet, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai 500 million cubic feet, and Veeranam lake 1,465 million cubic feet, totaling 13,222 million cubic feet. The total capacity of these 6 lakes is 13.2 TMC. Of this, Chennai receives only 12.5 TMC of water.
Furthermore, to prevent a large amount of rainwater from flowing into the sea and to avoid a drinking water crisis, the Greater Chennai Corporation has constructed four ponds at the Guindy Race Course grounds. Similarly, the government is taking steps to increase the water storage capacity by desilting existing lakes and thereby increasing the availability of freshwater underground.
However, the number of people flocking to Chennai daily from various regions for education and employment is constantly increasing. Many of them also become permanent residents here.
Chennai's current population is 1.3 crore. They require 1 TMC of water per month. Chennai's population may increase further in the next few years. Therefore, the government felt the need to construct a reservoir to provide drinking water for the growing population.
In this context, the Tamil Nadu government announced in its 2025-26 budget that a new reservoir would be constructed in Thiruporur and Thirukalukundram taluks of Chengalpattu district.
Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone and inaugurated the construction work for the new Mamallan reservoir, costing Rs. 342.60 crore, on January 19.
The Mamallan reservoir is to be constructed in the Kovalam sub-basin, between the East Coast Road and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (Rajiv Gandhi Road), in the Thiruporur and Thirukalukundram taluks of Chengalpattu district. The construction of this reservoir will prevent the surplus water from 69 lakes in the Manamathi area from being wasted by flowing into the sea.
The Mamallan reservoir will be built with a total capacity of 1.65 TMC, covering an area of 5,161 acres from Thiruvedanthai to Kokilamedu, with a 34-kilometre-long embankment and sluice gates. Through this project, 170 million litres of drinking water can be supplied to the people daily.
Drinking Water for 1.3 million People
This new reservoir will be used to provide drinking water to 1.3 million people living in areas such as Sholinganallur, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Siruseri, Kelambakkam, Thiruporur, and Mamallapuram in Chennai. Furthermore, in the surrounding areas of Thiruvedanthai, Kokilamedu, Mamallapuram, Thiruporur, Thandalam, and Paiyanur, the reservoir will allow freshwater to seep into the ground, preventing saltwater intrusion and improving the groundwater level and quality.
At the same time, the livelihood of fishermen who depend on fishing will also improve due to the renovation of the Buckingham Canal in this area, covering a length of 15 kilometres and an area of 311 acres.
Meanwhile, Anna University's Centre for Water Resources will undertake all tasks related to the Mamallan reservoir, including designing, supervising construction, planning, preparing the blueprint for the new drainage system, and inspecting the quality of work during construction.
1.5 TMC of Water can be stored, Says Expert
Prof Ravikumar of Anna University's Water Resources Department said, "Studies have already been conducted in the area where the reservoir is to be built, and it has been found that water will flow into the reservoir from four different areas when it rains. This study was conducted based on rainfall data from the past 40 years. Around 1.5 TMC of water can be stored in the Mamallan reservoir.
Saltwater intrusion is occurring in the coastal groundwater. However, when rainwater is stored, the salinity of the groundwater in the surrounding areas will decrease, and freshwater will be available. Furthermore, the construction of the reservoir will prevent seawater intrusion," he said.
He further added, "Seawater enters through the Buckingham Canal only up to about 3 km from the Muttukadu area when the tides are high. Similarly, seawater enters only up to about 4 km from the Kokilamedu estuary. In the area between these two points, the Buckingham Canal is silted up, and seawater does not enter. Also, during the rainy season, only rainwater accumulates throughout this area and then slowly flows into the sea".
According to Prof Ravikumar, for construction of the new reservoir, there will be a 34 km long earthen embankment, a sluice gate on the southern side of the reservoir to facilitate the flow of floodwaters to the Kokilamedu estuary, sluice gates for water intake and rainwater discharge, and drainage channels to release excess floodwaters through the western and eastern outer drains and through the Muttukadu and Kokilamedu estuaries.
When will Mamallan Become Operational?
When asked when the Mamallan reservoir would become operational, he said, "Before the reservoir is built, the saline soil in that area will be removed. After that, freshwater will be stored in the reservoir and then completely released into the sea. Subsequently, the salinity of the water will decrease."
Prof Ravikumar said water will be treated and supplied to the public for drinking purposes. "We have planned to complete these works within three years. We are also planning to properly construct the waterways that bring water to the reservoir during the rainy season," he added.
