'Mamallan', A New Project To Solve Drinking Water Problem Of 1.3 Million Chennai People

By S Hussain and S Ravichandran

Chennai: Mamallan, this is how Narasimhavarman I, the Pallava king, is known in history. The Pallavas ruled the Thondaimandalam region from the 3rd to the 9th century AD, with Kanchipuram as their capital. Among them, Narasimhavarman I was a very important ruler. He created the city of Mamallapuram, which remains an indestructible historical site and a world-renowned tourist destination in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has named the new reservoir that is being constructed near this city after 'Mamallan'. From now on, Mamallan will be the inexhaustible source that quenches the thirst of the people around Chennai.

Chennai requires 1,000 million litres of water per day and 1 TMC of water per month. This demand is met by the lakes of Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, and Kannankottai - Thervoy Kandigai. In addition, drinking water is also brought through pipelines from the Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district, which has a capacity of 1,465 million cubic feet. Furthermore, 100 million litres of water per day is obtained from the desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur.

If there is sufficient rainfall during the monsoon season, Chennai does not face any problem during the summer. However, if rains fail, Chennai faces a drinking water crisis from April to July.

Regarding the storage capacity of the lakes that serve as Chennai's water sources, Poondi has 3,231 million cubic feet, Cholavaram 1,081 million cubic feet, Puzhal 3,300 million cubic feet, Chembarambakkam 3,645 million cubic feet, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai 500 million cubic feet, and Veeranam lake 1,465 million cubic feet, totaling 13,222 million cubic feet. The total capacity of these 6 lakes is 13.2 TMC. Of this, Chennai receives only 12.5 TMC of water.

Furthermore, to prevent a large amount of rainwater from flowing into the sea and to avoid a drinking water crisis, the Greater Chennai Corporation has constructed four ponds at the Guindy Race Course grounds. Similarly, the government is taking steps to increase the water storage capacity by desilting existing lakes and thereby increasing the availability of freshwater underground.

However, the number of people flocking to Chennai daily from various regions for education and employment is constantly increasing. Many of them also become permanent residents here.

Chennai's current population is 1.3 crore. They require 1 TMC of water per month. Chennai's population may increase further in the next few years. Therefore, the government felt the need to construct a reservoir to provide drinking water for the growing population.

In this context, the Tamil Nadu government announced in its 2025-26 budget that a new reservoir would be constructed in Thiruporur and Thirukalukundram taluks of Chengalpattu district.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone and inaugurated the construction work for the new Mamallan reservoir, costing Rs. 342.60 crore, on January 19.

The Mamallan reservoir is to be constructed in the Kovalam sub-basin, between the East Coast Road and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (Rajiv Gandhi Road), in the Thiruporur and Thirukalukundram taluks of Chengalpattu district. The construction of this reservoir will prevent the surplus water from 69 lakes in the Manamathi area from being wasted by flowing into the sea.

The Mamallan reservoir will be built with a total capacity of 1.65 TMC, covering an area of ​​5,161 acres from Thiruvedanthai to Kokilamedu, with a 34-kilometre-long embankment and sluice gates. Through this project, 170 million litres of drinking water can be supplied to the people daily.