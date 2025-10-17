Maloti Hembram Represents India At Berlin Summit, Brings Honour To Ghatshila Tribal Community
She is currently pursuing an LLM in Constitutional and Administrative Law from the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
East Singhbhum: Maloti Hembram, a promising and talented girl from Musabani in the Ghatsila subdivision of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, has brought international honour to India. Hers is a story of overcoming constraints of limited resources and a rural upbringing with determination, hard work, and perseverance.
She recently represented the country at the prestigious Germany-India Summit (G2C-2025) held in Berlin. The summit, held on October 6 and 7, 2025, was attended by policymakers, industrialists, technology experts, and CEOs from both India and Germany. Maloti's presence at this forum was a matter of pride for India's youth, especially from the tribal community.
Hembram, who belongs to the Mahali tribe, received her early education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Surada in Musabani. After a consistent academic performance in school, she secured admission to the National Law University, Odisha, from where, she received a BA LLB (Honours) degree.
Hembram's participation in the Berlin summit was a historic opportunity to present the perspectives of India's youth on a global platform. She shared her views on important topics like constitutional values, administrative transparency, and cooperation in the field of education.
Not only did Hembram share India's legal and policy perspectives, but also highlighted how the tribal community can play a special role in the country's progress. Her presence in Berlin sent the message that India's tribals no longer symbolise mere tradition, but also intellectual achievement.
She exemplifies how, when a society provides its daughters with educational opportunities, they become the pride, not only of their families but of the entire society. The dedication and confidence with which she achieved her goal will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. Her journey also proves that immense talent lies hidden even in the remotest areas of Jharkhand, requiring only the right direction and opportunity to flower.
People expressed that all of us in the tribal community are proud of her for raising the flag of India and Jharkhand on an international platform like Berlin. Her success will teach future generations that "it's not circumstances that matter, but determination that matter to achieve dreams." Maloti Hembram has proven that with a strong will, no goal is far away. Today, she has become an inspiration not just for Musabani or Jharkhand, but for the entire country.
