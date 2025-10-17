ETV Bharat / state

Maloti Hembram Represents India At Berlin Summit, Brings Honour To Ghatshila Tribal Community

East Singhbhum: Maloti Hembram, a promising and talented girl from Musabani in the Ghatsila subdivision of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, has brought international honour to India. Hers is a story of overcoming constraints of limited resources and a rural upbringing with determination, hard work, and perseverance.

She recently represented the country at the prestigious Germany-India Summit (G2C-2025) held in Berlin. The summit, held on October 6 and 7, 2025, was attended by policymakers, industrialists, technology experts, and CEOs from both India and Germany. Maloti's presence at this forum was a matter of pride for India's youth, especially from the tribal community.

Hembram, who belongs to the Mahali tribe, received her early education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Surada in Musabani. After a consistent academic performance in school, she secured admission to the National Law University, Odisha, from where, she received a BA LLB (Honours) degree.

She is currently pursuing an LLM in Constitutional and Administrative Law from the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi.