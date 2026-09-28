ETV Bharat / state

Kharge Remarks On BJP, RSS: Petitioner's Advocate Seeks More Time To Present Arguments In Delhi Court

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Arguments were presented on behalf of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday in a case pertaining to alleged derogatory remarks made by him against the BJP and the RSS.

The petitioner requested time to present his arguments, following which the court scheduled the next hearing in the matter for October 14. During the hearing, senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Kharge, argued that the Magistrate Court had made a justified decision by rejecting the demand to register an FIR in the matter. Advocate Gagan Gandhi, representing complainant Ravindra Kumar Gupta, requested time to present his arguments. On September 19, Kharge had refused to give a written undertaking that he would not make any defamatory statements against the RSS. Gupta had stated that he would withdraw the petition provided Kharge submitted a written undertaking that he would not make derogatory remarks about the RSS.