Kharge Remarks On BJP, RSS: Petitioner's Advocate Seeks More Time To Present Arguments In Delhi Court
The court scheduled the next hearing in the matter for October 14.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Arguments were presented on behalf of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday in a case pertaining to alleged derogatory remarks made by him against the BJP and the RSS.
The petitioner requested time to present his arguments, following which the court scheduled the next hearing in the matter for October 14. During the hearing, senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Kharge, argued that the Magistrate Court had made a justified decision by rejecting the demand to register an FIR in the matter.
Advocate Gagan Gandhi, representing complainant Ravindra Kumar Gupta, requested time to present his arguments. On September 19, Kharge had refused to give a written undertaking that he would not make any defamatory statements against the RSS. Gupta had stated that he would withdraw the petition provided Kharge submitted a written undertaking that he would not make derogatory remarks about the RSS.
Earlier, during a hearing, Gagan Gandhi, while presenting his arguments, referred to the Karnataka High Court's summons issued to Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, after he allegedly made statements against the RSS. Gagan argued that the case also involved statements against the RSS, and therefore, an order should be issued to register an FIR in this case as well.
Meanwhile, in a case filed against late Jagdish Tytler, accused in the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the prosecution conducted a partial cross-examination of a witness. The cross-examination of the witness could not be completed as Tytler's daughter is sick and is admitted to the ICU. Special Judge Ruby Neeraj Kumar ordered the next hearing in the case on October 12.
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