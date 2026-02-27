ETV Bharat / state

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Kharge Time To Respond In Derogatory Remarks Case

The court granted time to Kharge while hearing a petition challenging the trial court's refusal to register an FIR in the case. Special Judge Jitendra Singh scheduled the next hearing in the case to March 20.

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge time to respond to a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against the BJP and RSS.

During the hearing on the day, Kharge's lawyer, Omar Hoda, stated that he had received a copy of the petition and requested time to respond. Following this, the court directed that a response be filed by March 20. During the hearing, Amit Bhardwaj, a staff member of the Tis Hazari Court Magistrate Court, also appeared with the court file. The Tis Hazari Court Magistrate Court had previously rejected Kharge's request for an FIR, prompting petitioner Ravinder Gupta to approach the Sessions Court.

The court had issued a notice to Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29. In fact, on December 13, 2024, the Tis Hazari Court refused to order the registration of an FIR against Kharge. Kharge is a Rajya Sabha MP, so a petition has now been filed against him in the MP-MLA Court at Rouse Avenue. The petition was filed by RSS member Ravindra Gupta, who alleged that Kharge made derogatory statements on the BJP and the RSS during the Karnataka Assembly elections on April 27, 2023.