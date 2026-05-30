ETV Bharat / state

Mallapuram Explosives Seizure Case: NIA Carries Out Raids In Several Districts Of Kerala

Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations across the northern Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod as part of its investigation into the seizure of a large cache of explosives that was allegedly being transported in a truck earlier this year.

The searches in Malappuram are centred on an incident reported on February 7, when officials intercepted a truck carrying explosives at Chemmad in Tirurangadi. The vehicle was transporting materials meant for a hollow-brick unit, and the explosives were allegedly concealed among sacks of onions loaded in the truck.

NIA teams conducted searches at two locations in Malappuram district -- a hollow-brick warehouse in Tirurangadi and a residence in Wandoor. Investigators are examining whether the explosives were being transported legally and whether there were any violations in their procurement, storage, or movement.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Harris, a Mukkam native who is among the accused, and at his firm. The NIA searched his house and his establishment, 'Excellent Bricks'. The NIA team arrived in ten vehicles at 5 am for the inspection.

Besides Harish, six other people are currently accused in this case. They include: Sharif (35) of Thenchiri Parambil in Eranjimavu, Muhammed Salim (52) of Pallikandi in Kalkallur in Valiyaparamba, Anil Kumar (51) of Karimpan House in Cherupuzha in Kannur, Nisar (42) of Thenchiri Parambil in Pannikode, Irshad (28) of Thenchiri Parambil in Pannikode, and Kamaruddin (40) of Chapangam in Tirurangadi.