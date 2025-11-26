ETV Bharat / state

Malkangiri Man Lures 3 Minor Girls With Ice-Cream, Rapes Them; Complaint Lodged

Malkangiri: Tension ran high in MV-72 village under MV-79 police station in Odisha's Malkangiri district after a 48-year-old man allegedly raped three minor girls, by luring them with promise to buy ice-cream.

As per sources, the accused lured the minor girls to his house when they were playing in the village. While the incident occurred on Monday evening, the matter came to fore after a complaint was lodged by the families of survivors on Tuesday.

After the children returned home and narrated the ordeal, the family members went to MV-79 police station and lodged a written complaint, on the basis of which police have launched an investigation.

Speaking to media, MV-79 police station IIC Chandrasekhar Tandi said, "This is a grave matter. Whatever allegation has been levelled is very serious. We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating accordingly."