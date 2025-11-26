Malkangiri Man Lures 3 Minor Girls With Ice-Cream, Rapes Them; Complaint Lodged
In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly raped three minor girls in a village in Malkangiri by luring them with ice-cream.
Malkangiri: Tension ran high in MV-72 village under MV-79 police station in Odisha's Malkangiri district after a 48-year-old man allegedly raped three minor girls, by luring them with promise to buy ice-cream.
As per sources, the accused lured the minor girls to his house when they were playing in the village. While the incident occurred on Monday evening, the matter came to fore after a complaint was lodged by the families of survivors on Tuesday.
After the children returned home and narrated the ordeal, the family members went to MV-79 police station and lodged a written complaint, on the basis of which police have launched an investigation.
Speaking to media, MV-79 police station IIC Chandrasekhar Tandi said, "This is a grave matter. Whatever allegation has been levelled is very serious. We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating accordingly."
"Medical examination of the victims was done. We will investigate the crime scene. Other necessary procedures are underway," he said, adding that a team of police is collecting information about the address and movements of the accused.
A special team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused who is currently absconding, Tandi said.
While the incident has sparked outrage in the village, mother of one of the victims said, "We have filed a written complaint at MV-79 police station. Our child was raped. We are seeking justice from the law. The accused called the children to his house while they were playing and raped them. He then warned them not to disclose this to anyone and threatened of dire consequences. The accused is 48 years old, and the children are aged five, six and seven years. We want stringent punishment."
