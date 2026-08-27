ETV Bharat / state

Malda Medical College Reports 77 Infant Deaths In First 24 Days Of August, Union MoS Blames Previous TMC Govt

Malda: Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education on Thursday blamed the previous Trinamool Congress for "poor infrastructure" at Malda Medical College and Hospital, where 77 newborns died in the first 24 days of August.

"There are numerous problems across various sectors, including health and education. You cannot simply flip a switch today and expect everything to change by tomorrow. Even if the government changes, the system cannot be overhauled instantly; it requires time. We need to rebuild this system from scratch. We are aware of the poor infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital but rectifying this takes time. Where do we find doctors? You cannot simply pick up doctors and transfer them here," Majumdar said.

The MoS alleged that no efforts were made to increase the number of doctors or medical colleges for a long time, saying else a medical college would have been established in South Dinajpur alongside Malda by now, providing more government doctors. "The infrastructure here will certainly improve, but we must allow time for that to happen," he added.

The Malda Medical College and Hospital has been instructed to send a detailed report on each infant death to the state health department, officials said on Thursday.

State health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said that the medical authorities have been asked to provide an explanation regarding this.

As per Malda Medical College and Hospital records, 77 infants died here till August 24 with 60 deaths recorded over a span of 15 days and 10 in just 24 hours. However, in majority of these cases, the infants had been referred here from elsewhere. Information regarding how many of these infants were born at the medical college and how many were referred from outside is unavailable.

Upon reports of such a large number of infant deaths, health department, in a letter on August 24, sought details on the number of referred infants, their case histories, causes of death, expert medical opinion, staff strength (doctors, nurses, and health workers) across departments, and the management and infrastructure of the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

In view of the incident, infant death reports have also been sought from Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Medical College and Hospital and Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.