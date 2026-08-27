Malda Medical College Reports 77 Infant Deaths In First 24 Days Of August, Union MoS Blames Previous TMC Govt
Health department has also sought reports of infant deaths from Murshidabad Medical College, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Medical College and Bardhaman Medical College.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Malda: Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education on Thursday blamed the previous Trinamool Congress for "poor infrastructure" at Malda Medical College and Hospital, where 77 newborns died in the first 24 days of August.
"There are numerous problems across various sectors, including health and education. You cannot simply flip a switch today and expect everything to change by tomorrow. Even if the government changes, the system cannot be overhauled instantly; it requires time. We need to rebuild this system from scratch. We are aware of the poor infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital but rectifying this takes time. Where do we find doctors? You cannot simply pick up doctors and transfer them here," Majumdar said.
The MoS alleged that no efforts were made to increase the number of doctors or medical colleges for a long time, saying else a medical college would have been established in South Dinajpur alongside Malda by now, providing more government doctors. "The infrastructure here will certainly improve, but we must allow time for that to happen," he added.
The Malda Medical College and Hospital has been instructed to send a detailed report on each infant death to the state health department, officials said on Thursday.
State health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said that the medical authorities have been asked to provide an explanation regarding this.
As per Malda Medical College and Hospital records, 77 infants died here till August 24 with 60 deaths recorded over a span of 15 days and 10 in just 24 hours. However, in majority of these cases, the infants had been referred here from elsewhere. Information regarding how many of these infants were born at the medical college and how many were referred from outside is unavailable.
Upon reports of such a large number of infant deaths, health department, in a letter on August 24, sought details on the number of referred infants, their case histories, causes of death, expert medical opinion, staff strength (doctors, nurses, and health workers) across departments, and the management and infrastructure of the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).
In view of the incident, infant death reports have also been sought from Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Medical College and Hospital and Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.
Infant mortality data at Malda Medical College and Hospital reveals that the average monthly infant death toll was 115 in 2009–10 and 57 in 2017–18. In September 2014, 15 infants died within a span of 72 hours. In the same year, 14 children died at the hospital after contracting Acute Encephalitis Syndrome from eating unripe litchis.
In September 2021, there was another surge in infant deaths, where at that time, on an average 60 children were being admitted daily due to viral fever and respiratory distress. Due to a shortage of beds, authorities were forced to accommodate up to three infants in a single bed, and several deaths occurred.
A hospital official said that three to four infant deaths per day is considered normal for this facility.
"Nursing homes or private hospitals refer children to the medical college only when they realise there is nothing more they can do. We are observing the same pattern with some government hospitals as well. So, why is only the Malda Medical College authority being held responsible? Moreover, it is not just Malda, there have been incidents of multiple infant deaths within short periods at many other medical colleges in the state as well but those did not attract the media's attention," an official said.
Meanwhile, the administration has already launched raids on the nursing homes and private hospitals that referred these infants. Instances of negligence by certain nursing homes have come to the administration's notice, and show-cause notices have been issued to them.
Dr Parthapratim Mukherjee, principal of Malda Medical College and Hospital, said, "In 80 percent of the cases, infants are referred to the medical college only after the situation has gone out of control. Often, by the time infants are admitted here after a long journey, there is little the doctors can do. Yet, we strive to save every one of them. Three to four infant deaths a day is a common occurrence in a medical college and hospital; such incidents happen even in major hospitals or medical colleges equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure."
Amlan Bhaduri, BJP MLA from English Bazar, also raised questions regarding the infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital. "Malda Sadar Hospital was upgraded to a medical college during the Left Front's regime. It struggled from the very beginning. Amidst this, the Trinamool Congress came to power in the state. For the past 15 years, doctors were sent here on 'punishment postings,' and they often failed to provide adequate service. The Trinamool government has not done much to improve the infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital either."
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