Malda Medical College And Hospital: 55 Infant Deaths Reported In September, Authorities Fear Rising Figures
Among them, 35 were suffering from malnutrition. In most cases, the malnourished infants were born to mothers who had conceived while still minors.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Malda: Malda Medical College and Hospital is once again making headlines due to infant deaths. As many as 55 infants have died at the hospital as of September 24. There are fears that this figure could rise further by the end of the month.
Earlier in August, there was a major outcry regarding infant deaths at the facility. Representatives from the Health Department had visited the hospital and taken necessary measures at that time.
Despite this, fresh concerns have arisen in Malda regarding the number of infant deaths. Although the statistics for this month are lower than those of August, the hospital authorities said they are worried about it.
The matter was reportedly discussed during a meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee on Friday. Ganesh Chandra Gain, MSVP of Malda Medical College and Hospital, stated, "So far this month, 55 infants have died.
Among them, 35 were suffering from malnutrition. In most cases, the malnourished infants were born to mothers who had conceived while still minors.
“The issue was discussed at our Patient Welfare Committee meeting today. In most instances, infants are admitted to Malda Medical College from outside in critical condition. There have been days when eight infants were admitted directly to Malda Medical, while ten others were referred from elsewhere. We are taking every possible initiative to reduce the mortality rate associated with any illness,” Gain added.
Notably, 63 infants died at Malda Medical in May. That figure rose to 74 in June and climbed further to 87 in July. By August 27, 89 infants had died at the hospital. The month-on-month rise in infant deaths had sparked significant alarm.
On August 29, a delegation from Swasthya Bhavan visited Malda Medical College and Hospital to investigate the deaths of infants. Personnel ranging from on-duty doctors to healthcare workers in the 'Matrima' (maternal and child care) department faced a barrage of questions from the inquiry committee.
On September 5, Swasthya Bhavan issued an order removing the MSVP and the head of the Paediatrics Department of Malda Medical College and Hospital from their respective posts. Ganesh Chandra Gain, the head of the hospital's ENT department, was appointed as the new MSVP. A set of guidelines was also issued aimed at reducing the infant mortality rate.
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