ETV Bharat / state

Malda Medical College And Hospital: 55 Infant Deaths Reported In September, Authorities Fear Rising Figures

Malda: Malda Medical College and Hospital is once again making headlines due to infant deaths. As many as 55 infants have died at the hospital as of September 24. There are fears that this figure could rise further by the end of the month.

Earlier in August, there was a major outcry regarding infant deaths at the facility. Representatives from the Health Department had visited the hospital and taken necessary measures at that time.

Despite this, fresh concerns have arisen in Malda regarding the number of infant deaths. Although the statistics for this month are lower than those of August, the hospital authorities said they are worried about it.

The matter was reportedly discussed during a meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee on Friday. Ganesh Chandra Gain, MSVP of Malda Medical College and Hospital, stated, "So far this month, 55 infants have died.

Among them, 35 were suffering from malnutrition. In most cases, the malnourished infants were born to mothers who had conceived while still minors.