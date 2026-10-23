Malbazar Municipality Issued Fake Birth Certificates To 11 Afghans; CBI, Bengal Police Launch Investigations
Jalpaiguri's Malbazar Municipality is under the scanner for issuing fake birth certificates to at least 11 Afghans, reports Santu Chowdhury.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police have launched separate investigations after the Malbazar Municipality in Jalpaiguri district was found to have issued fake birth certificates to Afghan nationals, which were then used to obtain Indian passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs.
Investigators found that such forged documents were issued to 11 Afghans in the area but they suspect the actual number could be more than 50. Viewing this as a major threat to national security, the CBI along with the Kalimpong and Malbazar Police are probing the matter.
On September 18, Syed Belal, an Afghan national was arrested in Kalimpong for staying illegally without valid documents. It was discovered that he possessed fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Following his interrogation, police raided Malbazar and arrested Prosenjit Dutta, an employee of the Malbazar Municipality, and Aslam Khan, a middleman and owner of a cyber cafe in Metelli area.
As the investigation progressed, a link emerged between former chairman of Malbazar Municipality, Swapan Saha, and the issuance of forged documents. Saha is in jail for the last three months in connection with a separate case involving municipal corruption.
Consequently, the Kalimpong Police filed a "show-arrest" (formal notification of arrest) application at the Jalpaiguri District Court. Sources said police intend to take the former chairman into custody for further interrogation and the Jalpaiguri court has issued a warrant for Saha to be produced before the Kalimpong court.
Condemning the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government for such administrative lapses, BJP district secretary Rakesh Nandi said, "This incident proves that the TMC-run Malbazar Municipality played recklessly with the national security. At one time, many Afghan nationals used to move around in this town and since the arrests, they have not been seen anymore."
The sequence of events related to the case dates back to early 2024, when two Afghan nationals were detained at Delhi Airport. Subsequent verification of their passports and other details revealed several discrepancies. The matter was reported to the Ministry of External Affairs, prompting an investigation by the CBI.
On October 23, 2024, a CBI team arrived in north Bengal as part of the probe. During the operation, several individuals from the Mal, Metelli, and Mainaguri areas were questioned and municipal employees, Gram Panchayat staff, and cafe owners were summoned to the Chalsa police outpost in Jalpaiguri for interrogation.
Investigators uncovered several birth and death certificates that should never have been generated by the Municipality or Gram Panchayats. In December 2024, Prasenjit Dutta, an employee of the Malbazar Municipality, was arrested on charges of facilitating fake paperwork for generating birth certificates to help Afghan nationals obtain fraudulent passports. He was later released on bail.
Notably, Swapan Saha, the then-chairman of the municipality, had himself filed a complaint against Prasenjit at the Malbazar police station in December 2024. Saha is now in jail for the last three months in connection with various other charges. The police suspect Saha is directly involved in this matter and believe that such an extensive racket could not have been operated by lower-level staff alone without involvement of the leadership.
Local residents have expressed concern over the issue and demanded a thorough probe. Subhabrata Thakur, a teacher in the town, said, "Since the matter involves national security, we demand an impartial and comprehensive investigation. We are deeply concerned about this situation."
While the Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong Police are conducting separate investigations, the CBI is carrying out an independent probe into the matter.
Investigations have revealed that creation of fraudulent birth and death certificates costs around Rs one lakh. Both birth and death certificates were procured from municipalities and gram panchayats, facilitated by lower-level staff, and subsequently used to generate Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and PAN cards. This entire network was operated from a cyber cafe in the Metelli area, sources said.
Sujit Lama, who was the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of the Mal police station when the investigation first began, is now serving as the IC of the Kalimpong police station, where the police have recently uncovered further instances of forged certificates.
Suman Sikdar, who filed cases against the Malbazar Municipality regarding various instances of corruption, said, "I had submitted a complaint to the Central government about this. Beyond merely assisting foreign nationals by providing them with forged documents, the municipality and its staff were also involved in a major scam. They obtained death certificates for living tea-garden workers to misappropriate their Provident Fund (PF) savings."
The police are also examining whether this network has any links to banned militant organisations or poses any threat to national security. Sudipta Sarkar, an official with the Malbazar Sub-divisional Police, said, "This matter concerns national security. The investigation is ongoing."
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