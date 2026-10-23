ETV Bharat / state

Malbazar Municipality Issued Fake Birth Certificates To 11 Afghans; CBI, Bengal Police Launch Investigations

Jalpaiguri: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police have launched separate investigations after the Malbazar Municipality in Jalpaiguri district was found to have issued fake birth certificates to Afghan nationals, which were then used to obtain Indian passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs.

Investigators found that such forged documents were issued to 11 Afghans in the area but they suspect the actual number could be more than 50. Viewing this as a major threat to national security, the CBI along with the Kalimpong and Malbazar Police are probing the matter.

On September 18, Syed Belal, an Afghan national was arrested in Kalimpong for staying illegally without valid documents. It was discovered that he possessed fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Following his interrogation, police raided Malbazar and arrested Prosenjit Dutta, an employee of the Malbazar Municipality, and Aslam Khan, a middleman and owner of a cyber cafe in Metelli area.

As the investigation progressed, a link emerged between former chairman of Malbazar Municipality, Swapan Saha, and the issuance of forged documents. Saha is in jail for the last three months in connection with a separate case involving municipal corruption.

Consequently, the Kalimpong Police filed a "show-arrest" (formal notification of arrest) application at the Jalpaiguri District Court. Sources said police intend to take the former chairman into custody for further interrogation and the Jalpaiguri court has issued a warrant for Saha to be produced before the Kalimpong court.

Condemning the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government for such administrative lapses, BJP district secretary Rakesh Nandi said, "This incident proves that the TMC-run Malbazar Municipality played recklessly with the national security. At one time, many Afghan nationals used to move around in this town and since the arrests, they have not been seen anymore."

The sequence of events related to the case dates back to early 2024, when two Afghan nationals were detained at Delhi Airport. Subsequent verification of their passports and other details revealed several discrepancies. The matter was reported to the Ministry of External Affairs, prompting an investigation by the CBI.

On October 23, 2024, a CBI team arrived in north Bengal as part of the probe. During the operation, several individuals from the Mal, Metelli, and Mainaguri areas were questioned and municipal employees, Gram Panchayat staff, and cafe owners were summoned to the Chalsa police outpost in Jalpaiguri for interrogation.

Investigators uncovered several birth and death certificates that should never have been generated by the Municipality or Gram Panchayats. In December 2024, Prasenjit Dutta, an employee of the Malbazar Municipality, was arrested on charges of facilitating fake paperwork for generating birth certificates to help Afghan nationals obtain fraudulent passports. He was later released on bail.