ETV Bharat / state

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim To Visit Keralam On Sunday To Meet Grand Mufti

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim with Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar during his visit in September 2022. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit Keralam on Sunday to meet prominent Muslim Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, making his second visit to the state .

Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Kozhikode is part of his five-day India tour following his participation in the BRICS summit in New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Kanthapuram at the Markaz Central Campus and attend a special prayer gathering at the Markaz Convention Centre, followed by a banquet hosted.

Kanthapuram - currently serving as the 10th Grand Mufti of India - was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

A special discussion on education, knowledge and social development, bringing together prominent figures from religious, political and social spheres, is also planned.

The Malaysian Prime Minister and Kanthapuram are subsequently expected to visit the Madavoor C M Valiyullahi Makham, one of South India’s prominent Islamic pilgrimage centres.

Second Visit To Meet Kanthapuram

This will be Anwar Ibrahim’s second visit to Kerala to meet Kanthapuram. He first visited the Markaz in September 2022, shortly before becoming Malaysia’s Prime Minister. During that visit too, he accompanied Kanthapuram to the Madavoor Makham.

Kanthapuram has played a prominent role in promoting cultural and religious exchanges between Kerala and Malaysia. In recognition of his contributions, the Malaysian government conferred the Hijra Award, its highest honour for Islamic scholars, on him in 2023.

Malaysia also organised international Hadith recitation gatherings in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, 2024 and 2025 under Kanthapuram’s leadership, marking his six decades of teaching Hadith.