Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim To Visit Keralam On Sunday To Meet Grand Mufti
Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Kozhikode is part of his five-day India tour following his participation in the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Kozhikode: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit Keralam on Sunday to meet prominent Muslim Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, making his second visit to the state .
Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Kozhikode is part of his five-day India tour following his participation in the BRICS summit in New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Kanthapuram at the Markaz Central Campus and attend a special prayer gathering at the Markaz Convention Centre, followed by a banquet hosted.
Kanthapuram - currently serving as the 10th Grand Mufti of India - was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
A special discussion on education, knowledge and social development, bringing together prominent figures from religious, political and social spheres, is also planned.
The Malaysian Prime Minister and Kanthapuram are subsequently expected to visit the Madavoor C M Valiyullahi Makham, one of South India’s prominent Islamic pilgrimage centres.
Second Visit To Meet Kanthapuram
This will be Anwar Ibrahim’s second visit to Kerala to meet Kanthapuram. He first visited the Markaz in September 2022, shortly before becoming Malaysia’s Prime Minister. During that visit too, he accompanied Kanthapuram to the Madavoor Makham.
Kanthapuram has played a prominent role in promoting cultural and religious exchanges between Kerala and Malaysia. In recognition of his contributions, the Malaysian government conferred the Hijra Award, its highest honour for Islamic scholars, on him in 2023.
Malaysia also organised international Hadith recitation gatherings in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, 2024 and 2025 under Kanthapuram’s leadership, marking his six decades of teaching Hadith.
Expectations Among NRKs
The visit has generated considerable interest among the Malayali expatriate community in Malaysia. Kanthapuram has previously intervened on issues concerning the welfare and labour rights of Indian expatriates in Malaysia.
He has also taken up discussions on the possibility of introducing direct flight services between Kerala, particularly Kozhikode, and Malaysia.
The visit is therefore being watched not merely as a religious engagement but also for its potential to strengthen Kerala-Malaysia links in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, education, economic cooperation and air connectivity.
For Kerala, the high-profile meeting is expected to provide another opportunity to deepen its people-to-people and economic ties with Malaysia, while highlighting the state's longstanding links with the Southeast Asian nation.
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