Malaysia Minister Says TVK Govt Carries ‘Immense Responsibility And High Expectations’
Uneswaran Ramaraj has come to Tamil Nadu for the first time after assuming office as Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of National Unity.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Chennai: Malaysian Deputy Minister of National Unity Uneswaran Ramaraj on Thursday said the newly formed TVK government in Tamil Nadu carries “immense responsibility and high expectations” from the people, especially the youth.
Ramaraj, who arrived in Tamil Nadu for the first time after assuming office as Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of National Unity, was received by officials at Chennai Airport.
Addressing reporters, he said he had come to Chennai to participate in the Edison Awards ceremony. He also spoke about the need to strengthen ties between India and Malaysia, especially between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia.
“The relationship between Malaysia and India must become stronger. Especially, ties between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia should be reinforced because a majority of Tamils living in Malaysia trace their roots to South India. Our long-standing bond must continue to act as a bridge connecting both regions,” he said.
Ramaraj said he would remain in Tamil Nadu for the next two to three days to meet people, business leaders and political representatives from Malaysia for discussions. He added that a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be signed with the Tamil Nadu government, with further details expected in the coming days.
Congratulating TVK leader Vijay on forming the government in Tamil Nadu, Ramaraj said Tamils across the world were extending their support to him.
“Malaysian Prime Minister had also congratulated Vijay earlier. Recently, during a music launch event in Malaysia, he received a massive reception. A large number of young people in Tamil Nadu voted for Vijay, which reflects a mandate for change,” he said.
Stressing on the expectations of Tamil Nadu people from the new administration, Ramaraj said, “There is immense responsibility and high expectations. I am confident that Vijay will provide excellent governance”.
Speaking about the growing political influence of Gen Z voters, Ramaraj said, “Young people seek better employment opportunities, quality education and improved living standards. They support governments that fulfill these aspirations. Across the world, governments must focus on meeting the expectations of youth.”
On the issue of narcotics allegedly being smuggled from Malaysia into India, the minister said the matter falls under the purview of customs authorities. “I do not have detailed information on the issue. However, Malaysian Customs and Immigration authorities are closely monitoring such activities, and the Malaysian government is taking strict action against drug-related crimes,” he stated.
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