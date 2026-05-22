ETV Bharat / state

Malaysia Minister Says TVK Govt Carries ‘Immense Responsibility And High Expectations’

Chennai: Malaysian Deputy Minister of National Unity Uneswaran Ramaraj on Thursday said the newly formed TVK government in Tamil Nadu carries “immense responsibility and high expectations” from the people, especially the youth.

Ramaraj, who arrived in Tamil Nadu for the first time after assuming office as Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of National Unity, was received by officials at Chennai Airport.

Addressing reporters, he said he had come to Chennai to participate in the Edison Awards ceremony. He also spoke about the need to strengthen ties between India and Malaysia, especially between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia.

“The relationship between Malaysia and India must become stronger. Especially, ties between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia should be reinforced because a majority of Tamils living in Malaysia trace their roots to South India. Our long-standing bond must continue to act as a bridge connecting both regions,” he said.

Ramaraj said he would remain in Tamil Nadu for the next two to three days to meet people, business leaders and political representatives from Malaysia for discussions. He added that a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be signed with the Tamil Nadu government, with further details expected in the coming days.