Malaysia Airlines' Chennai-Kuala Lumpur Flight Delayed By Two Hours Over Over Oxygen Shortage For Passengers
The flight carried 100 passengers to Kuala Lumpur while the rest will be sent to their destination in alternate flights.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Chennai: A Malaysia Airlines flight from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur was delayed by around two hours after the pilot found that the oxygen supply on board was insufficient for all passengers.
The Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur, lands at Chennai International Airport at 10:50 pm daily and usually departs from Chennai for Kuala Lumpur at 11:55 pm.
The flight arrived in Chennai on Sunday at 10:35 am, 15 minutes ahead of schedule following which arrangements were made to operate the return flight to Kuala Lumpur in accordance with standard procedures.
A total of 178 passengers and 12 crew members were scheduled to travel on the flight. Before boarding the passengers, the pilot inspected the aircraft's engines and safety systems. However, during the check, it was discovered that the oxygen supply intended for the passengers was insufficient. Citing safety concerns, the pilot refused to operate the flight.
Chennai airport control room and senior officials were informed of the situation. Subsequently, officials consulted with aircraft engineers and technical experts. It was decided to carry only 100 passengers on the flight, while plans were made to send the remaining 78 to Kuala Lumpur on alternative flights.
Accordingly, the first 100 passengers, selected based on their bookings, boarded the aircraft. The other passengers argued with the airline staff and officials, demanding they be allowed to travel on the same flight. Airline and airport officials held discussions with them and assured that proper arrangements would be made to send them on alternative flights. As the passengers were subsequently pacified, the Malaysia airlines flight eventually departed from Chennai for Kuala Lumpur at 2:20 am on Monday, carrying a total of 112 people (100 passengers and 12 crew members).
This resulted in a delay of more than two hours beyond the scheduled departure time. The 78 passengers who could not board the flight have been accommodated in the passenger lounge at Chennai Airport. Airport officials stated that they are scheduled to be sent to Kuala Lumpur today via AirAsia and Malaysian Airlines flights.
Also Read
Several Flights Between Keralam, Saudi Arabia Cancelled Amid West Asia Tensions