ETV Bharat / state

Malaysia Airlines' Chennai-Kuala Lumpur Flight Delayed By Two Hours Over Over Oxygen Shortage For Passengers

Chennai: A Malaysia Airlines flight from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur was delayed by around two hours after the pilot found that the oxygen supply on board was insufficient for all passengers.

The Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur, lands at Chennai International Airport at 10:50 pm daily and usually departs from Chennai for Kuala Lumpur at 11:55 pm.

The flight arrived in Chennai on Sunday at 10:35 am, 15 minutes ahead of schedule following which arrangements were made to operate the return flight to Kuala Lumpur in accordance with standard procedures.

A total of 178 passengers and 12 crew members were scheduled to travel on the flight. Before boarding the passengers, the pilot inspected the aircraft's engines and safety systems. However, during the check, it was discovered that the oxygen supply intended for the passengers was insufficient. Citing safety concerns, the pilot refused to operate the flight.

Chennai airport control room and senior officials were informed of the situation. Subsequently, officials consulted with aircraft engineers and technical experts. It was decided to carry only 100 passengers on the flight, while plans were made to send the remaining 78 to Kuala Lumpur on alternative flights.