Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Held In Hit-And-Run Case In Thiruvananthapuram; 2 Youths Injured
Maniyanpilla Raju, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident, surrendered at Museum police station today and was later released on bail.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left two youths seriously injured near Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, police said.
The actor, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident, appeared before the Museum Police on Friday and was later released on bail.
The accident occurred at around 9:30 pm on February 5 in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud. According to police, the actor’s car, a Volvo, collided with a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. The impact was severe enough to throw the riders onto the road and scatter vehicle debris across the site.
The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20), a resident of Vanchiyoor, and his friend Nidev (20) from Sreevaraham. Sooraj, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries to his spine, left leg, and shoulder, while Nidev suffered fractures to his neck and leg. Both are currently undergoing treatment at SP Fort Hospital.
Eyewitness accounts suggest the car was being driven at high speed when it collided with the bike. The incident sparked public outrage after reports emerged that the actor drove away without stopping to render aid or assess the victims' condition.
Although police had launched an investigation on the night of the accident, the actor could not be initially located at his residence. He surrendered at the police station on Friday morning, accompanied by a lawyer, and confessed to driving the vehicle. Following his confession, he was taken to the General Hospital for a medical examination.
The police have registered an FIR invoking Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125A (act endangering life), along with Sections 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for fleeing the scene. However, the fact that the FIR initially listed the accused as an "identifiable person" rather than naming the actor directly, raised eyebrows.
Responding to the allegations, Raju denied that he was speeding and claimed he was slowly crossing the road after leaving an event at Subramaniam Hall when the speeding motorcycle rammed into his car. “I left the scene because I panicked,” the actor told reporters. Citing health reasons, he said, “I am a cancer survivor and am currently suffering from Chikungunya. I was physically unable to step out of the car, and my wife is also unwell at home. However, I did call friends and the police station immediately to arrange an ambulance.” He admitted that leaving the spot was a mistake on his part.
City Police Commissioner K Karthik said the investigation would be impartial and strict, regardless of the profile of the accused. "I have directed the DCP and ACP to submit a detailed report. We will investigate the cause of the accident using scientific evidence, including CCTV footage. We will also probe if there were any lapses or unnecessary delays on the part of the police in conducting the medical examination," the Commissioner said.
Investigators are now analysing CCTV visuals to verify the conflicting narratives regarding who hit whom. Questions remain regarding the delay of over 10 hours in conducting the medical test for alcohol consumption and the current location of the vehicle involved, which was not immediately impounded.
