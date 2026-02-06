ETV Bharat / state

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Held In Hit-And-Run Case In Thiruvananthapuram; 2 Youths Injured

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left two youths seriously injured near Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night, police said.

The actor, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident, appeared before the Museum Police on Friday and was later released on bail.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 pm on February 5 in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud. According to police, the actor’s car, a Volvo, collided with a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. The impact was severe enough to throw the riders onto the road and scatter vehicle debris across the site.

The injured have been identified as Sooraj (20), a resident of Vanchiyoor, and his friend Nidev (20) from Sreevaraham. Sooraj, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries to his spine, left leg, and shoulder, while Nidev suffered fractures to his neck and leg. Both are currently undergoing treatment at SP Fort Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the car was being driven at high speed when it collided with the bike. The incident sparked public outrage after reports emerged that the actor drove away without stopping to render aid or assess the victims' condition.