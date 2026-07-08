ETV Bharat / state

Malavalli Murder Case Solved: Police Say Accused Killed Woman, Then Died by Suicide Along With Mother

Mandya: Karnataka Police have cracked the mystery behind the murder of a young woman whose charred body was found near Javanahalli Hill in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on June 24.

Investigators have concluded that the woman was murdered and her body set on fire. The prime accused, identified as Rajashekar of Upparahalli in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have died by suicide along with his mother by jumping into a lake, as the investigation closed in on him.

The victim has been identified as Nalini, who was working at a beauty salon in Bengaluru and was living separately from her first husband.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani, the body was discovered in a completely burnt condition near Javanahalli Hill within the limits of Belakavadi Police Station. Local residents alerted the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched to establish the woman's identity and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

A special investigation team was formed under the guidance of Malavalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwanth Kumar and led by Circle Inspector Sridhar. During the examination of the crime scene, investigators recovered two rings, a key, a wristwatch and a hair clip. These clues helped the police begin tracing the victim's identity.

The investigation eventually established that the deceased was Bengaluru-based salon employee Nalini. Police then examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a Toyota Etios car that had passed through the Belakavadi toll plaza near the location where the body was found. The footage showed a woman lying motionless in the front passenger seat, raising suspicion.

Vehicle registration records revealed that the car belonged to Rajashekar, a resident of Upparahalli in Tamil Nadu. When questioned, he initially claimed that he had already sold the vehicle. However, sustained investigation revealed that he had been in a relationship with Nalini.

Police said Nalini and Rajashekar had become acquainted while she was working at the salon in Bengaluru, and their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship. However, disagreements had reportedly arisen over marriage during the past month. Investigators said Nalini wanted to get married, but Rajashekar was unwilling to do so.