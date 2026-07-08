Malavalli Murder Case Solved: Police Say Accused Killed Woman, Then Died by Suicide Along With Mother
Nalini and Rajashekar had become acquainted while she was working at the salon in Bengaluru, and their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Mandya: Karnataka Police have cracked the mystery behind the murder of a young woman whose charred body was found near Javanahalli Hill in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on June 24.
Investigators have concluded that the woman was murdered and her body set on fire. The prime accused, identified as Rajashekar of Upparahalli in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have died by suicide along with his mother by jumping into a lake, as the investigation closed in on him.
The victim has been identified as Nalini, who was working at a beauty salon in Bengaluru and was living separately from her first husband.
According to Mandya Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani, the body was discovered in a completely burnt condition near Javanahalli Hill within the limits of Belakavadi Police Station. Local residents alerted the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched to establish the woman's identity and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
A special investigation team was formed under the guidance of Malavalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwanth Kumar and led by Circle Inspector Sridhar. During the examination of the crime scene, investigators recovered two rings, a key, a wristwatch and a hair clip. These clues helped the police begin tracing the victim's identity.
The investigation eventually established that the deceased was Bengaluru-based salon employee Nalini. Police then examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a Toyota Etios car that had passed through the Belakavadi toll plaza near the location where the body was found. The footage showed a woman lying motionless in the front passenger seat, raising suspicion.
Vehicle registration records revealed that the car belonged to Rajashekar, a resident of Upparahalli in Tamil Nadu. When questioned, he initially claimed that he had already sold the vehicle. However, sustained investigation revealed that he had been in a relationship with Nalini.
Police said Nalini and Rajashekar had become acquainted while she was working at the salon in Bengaluru, and their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship. However, disagreements had reportedly arisen over marriage during the past month. Investigators said Nalini wanted to get married, but Rajashekar was unwilling to do so.
According to the investigation, Rajashekar allegedly abducted Nalini and murdered her following the dispute. Police also said he had reportedly confessed the crime to some of his friends.
The investigation revealed that on June 22, Rajashekar called Nalini and asked her to meet him at Attibele around 9 pm. She travelled to the location as instructed, and the two later went to Upparahalli together.
Before leaving, Nalini called one of her friends and asked her to feed the cat in her room. Investigators believe this was the last phone call she made. Police suspect that around 2.30 am on June 23, Rajashekar killed Nalini and later set her body on fire. At around 4.30 am, he allegedly called one of his friends and fabricated a story claiming that his girlfriend had been kidnapped and murdered by unknown persons. He reportedly repeated a different version of events when Nalini's friend contacted him.
Investigators also found that Rajashekar returned to the spot where he had allegedly burnt Nalini's body after the crime. As Mandya police intensified the investigation and began questioning him, Rajashekar is believed to have realised that the evidence was leading investigators to him. Police said that on the evening of June 28, he jumped into the Denkanikottai lake along with his mother, ending both their lives before he could be arrested.
Speaking about the investigation, SP Shobharani said the case was particularly challenging because the body had been completely burnt, making identification difficult and leaving investigators uncertain about the exact time of death. Police circulated details to stations across the region and checked missing persons records while pursuing multiple angles.
The key recovered from the scene initially led investigators to consider whether the victim had been staying in a paying guest accommodation or had left a residence before the incident. The breakthrough came after officers traced the suspicious Etios car through CCTV footage and connected it to Rajashekar.
The SP said that although Rajashekar initially misled investigators by claiming he had sold the vehicle, the evidence gradually established his connection with the victim. Before police could arrest him, he allegedly died by suicide along with his mother after fearing that the investigation had exposed the truth. Police said further investigation into the case is continuing.
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