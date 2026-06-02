ETV Bharat / state

'Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam': Will Annamalai Launch A New Party On His Birthday?

Chennai: Tamil Nadu politics is abuzz with speculation that K Annamalai, former President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, may announce the launch of a new political party on his June 4 birthday.

After Annamalai was appointed as the BJP state president in Tamil Nadu, the party received an unprecedented level of acceptance among the people of the state. Thanks to initiatives such as daily press conferences addressing law-and-order issues prevailing under the then-DMK government, and the 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) foot march.

Furthermore, his outspoken criticism regarding corruption within the DMK administration became a major topic of public discourse. Consequently, the DMK filed a lawsuit against Annamalai, who was serving as the BJP state president at the time.

As Annamalai continued to voice various opinions on the ground in opposition to the DMK, the BJP garnered a positive reception among the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly among the youth. However, before the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections—and following the BJP's decision to ally with the AIADMK—Annamalai was relieved of his duties as the state president of the Tamil Nadu BJP.

Nayinar Nagendran was subsequently appointed as the new BJP state president. Following this development, reports emerged suggesting that various ideological conflicts were brewing within the Tamil Nadu BJP unit.

It is believed that, as a manifestation of this internal discord, Annamalai chose not to contest in the recently held Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. Despite repeated insistence from the BJP's national leadership that he should contest, Annamalai declined to accept their request.