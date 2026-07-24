'Making A Difference': Collector Of Odisha's Koraput Changing Perception About Bureaucrats
Instead of sitting in his office reviewing reports, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan crosses rivers, climbs hills, and visits remote villages, reports CH Santakar.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Koraput: The mention of a District Collector's office brings to fore an air-conditioned facility with the one at the helm going through files and issuing orders.
But in Koraput, District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan has changed the perception. Instead of sitting in his office reviewing reports, he crosses rivers, climbs hills, and visits remote villages to interact directly with people.
His unique style of administration has earned widespread appreciation across the district. Surrounded by towering hills, dense forests, and rivers, Koraput is one of Odisha's major tribal-dominated districts. Even today, several villages remain extremely difficult to access. In some places, boats are the only means of crossing rivers, while in others, people must walk several kilometres along narrow hill tracks.
Mahajan regularly visits the inaccessible areas. Sometimes he crosses rivers by boat to reach villages, while on other occasions he treks through hilly terrain with officials from various departments. During the visits, he interacts directly with residents, listens to their grievances, and immediately instructs the concerned officials to resolve the issues.
Many remote villages in the district still lack basic amenities such as roads, safe drinking water, healthcare, education, and communication. The Collector personally monitors whether government welfare schemes are actually reaching these communities. He reviews pending works, identifies local issues, and directs the concerned departments to take prompt action.
Mahajan said visiting remote villages, interacting with people, understanding their problems, and working towards solutions gives him immense satisfaction. He said the administration is fully committed to improving people's lives and livelihoods and ensuring that every government welfare scheme reaches even the last village.
Residents of remote areas have welcomed the Collector's proactive approach. They say he visits their villages personally, listens to their concerns, and initiates action on the spot. This has strengthened their trust in the administration.
The Collector's approach reinforces the belief that governance should not remain confined within office walls but must reach people's doorsteps. By crossing rivers, climbing hills, and personally visiting remote villages, Mahajan is not only earning public appreciation but also setting an example of people-centric governance, giving the people of Koraput renewed hope and confidence.
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