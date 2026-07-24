ETV Bharat / state

'Making A Difference': Collector Of Odisha's Koraput Changing Perception About Bureaucrats

Koraput: The mention of a District Collector's office brings to fore an air-conditioned facility with the one at the helm going through files and issuing orders.

But in Koraput, District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan has changed the perception. Instead of sitting in his office reviewing reports, he crosses rivers, climbs hills, and visits remote villages to interact directly with people.

His unique style of administration has earned widespread appreciation across the district. Surrounded by towering hills, dense forests, and rivers, Koraput is one of Odisha's major tribal-dominated districts. Even today, several villages remain extremely difficult to access. In some places, boats are the only means of crossing rivers, while in others, people must walk several kilometres along narrow hill tracks.

Mahajan regularly visits the inaccessible areas. Sometimes he crosses rivers by boat to reach villages, while on other occasions he treks through hilly terrain with officials from various departments. During the visits, he interacts directly with residents, listens to their grievances, and immediately instructs the concerned officials to resolve the issues.