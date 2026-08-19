ETV Bharat / state

Make Vande Mataram Mandatory, Replace Sangh Flag With Tricolour: UP Congress Chief to RSS

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday challenged the RSS to make the National Song mandatory at all its programmes and order its volunteers to carry the tricolour instead of the Sangh flag.

His remarks came amid the BJP's sallies against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the singing of Vande Mataram. "Make Vande Mataram mandatory in the RSS's path sanchalan and all its programmes. Let its volunteers and pracharaks carry the tricolour instead of their own flag," Rai told reporters here.

The state party president also attacked the BJP over the reported clean chit given by an SIT to Champat Rai Bansal and Anil Mishra in the Ram Temple donation theft case.

"These are completely corrupt and dishonest people... They stole the offerings made to Ram," he alleged.