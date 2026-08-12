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Make In India Pride: Kerala Solar Boat Startup Navalt Featured In Harvard Business Review

Thiruvananthapuram: From Kerala's traditional boat-racing country to the pages of the Harvard Business Review, homegrown marine-technology startup Navalt is drawing global attention for its work in solar-powered water transport.

The company, which developed India's first solar-powered ferry, Aditya, is the subject of a case study authored by Shiril Saju and Prashanth Varma of IIM Bangalore. The case study traces Navalt's evolution from a solar-boat manufacturer into a marine-technology enterprise, focusing on its indigenous technology, business model and the economics of solar-powered transportation.

One of the key innovations highlighted is Navalt's development of an indigenous battery system for its solar vessels, which helped reduce both manufacturing costs and production time. The case study also examines the economics of operating solar-powered boats, including the company's claim that passenger travel can cost as little as four paise per kilometre.

From Shipyards To Solar Boats

Navalt was founded in 2013 by Sandith Thandasherry, a resident of Peringottukara in Thrissur and a naval architecture graduate of IIT Madras.

After graduating, Sandith worked in Gujarat for two years and subsequently spent five years working with large shipyards in South Korea and Japan. He later pursued an MBA in France before returning to India.

His interest, he says, was always centred on reducing the energy consumption of ships and boats. That pursuit eventually led him towards solar-powered vessels and the possibility of dramatically reducing energy consumption through renewable power.

The name Navalt is derived from Navigation by Alternative Energy.

After nearly four years of research and development, the company achieved a major milestone in 2017 with Aditya, described as India's first solar ferry. The vessel continues to operate on the Vaikom-Thavanakkadavu route in Kerala, powered by solar energy.

45 Vessels Delivered Worldwide

Navalt has since expanded well beyond its first ferry. The company has delivered 45 solar-powered boats worldwide, while another 40 vessels are currently under construction.

Its boats are operating or being deployed across several Indian states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The company has also entered international markets. A Navalt vessel is operating in Canada, while customised vessels are being built for customers in Israel, Seychelles, the Maldives and Cyprus.

Of the 40 vessels currently under construction, around half are intended for the tourism sector.

Kerala Expanding Its Solar Fleet