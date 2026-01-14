High On Makar Sankranti Spirit, Bengaluru Shoppers Brave Rising Prices
Bengaluru: On the auspicious Makar Sankranti, Bengaluru was witness to a vibrant festive atmosphere, as markets were chock-a-bloc with large crowds. From KR Market and Avenue Road to Malleshwaram Market near the Kadu Malleshwara temple, people were busy purchasing flowers, fruits, sugarcane, groundnuts and other essentials for the first festival of the year. Despite a rise in prices, the enthusiasm among shoppers remained high.
Makar Sankranti, which marks the sun's transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn, is traditionally celebrated with ellu-bella, temple visits and prayers for peace, harmony and the growth of the country. Across the city, families are preparing to welcome the festival with devotion and hope.
Heavy Rush at Markets
Markets have been crowded since early morning, with some shoppers arriving as early as 5 am. Vendors say the festive rush has picked up steadily as families complete last-minute purchases. "Sankranti always brings more customers," said Parvathi, a flower seller at Malleshwaram market.
"Prices have gone up this year, but people still buy flowers because the festival feels incomplete without offerings. The atmosphere near the Kadu Malleshwara temple is calm and orderly. During Sankranti, it allows us to do business peacefully and focus on prayers and traditions," she added.
Another flower seller, Laxmi Devi, pointed to rising costs. "Transport and wholesale rates have increased. After expenses, the margin is small, but this season is important for us," she added.
Buying Continues Despite Price Rise
The Sankranti has brought a noticeable increase in prices. Kanakambara is selling at Rs 700 to Rs 800 per kg, roses at around Rs 80, and chrysanthemum at Rs 70. A pair of sugarcane costs between Rs 150 and Rs 250. Among fruits and other essentials, apples are priced at Rs 160 per kg, pomegranates at Rs 140, jaggery at Rs 80 per kg and groundnuts at Rs 100. "Fruit prices have increased slightly due to demand. Even then, sales are steady as families prefer fresh fruits for rituals," said Shankar, a fruit seller at KR Market.
Devotion above Price Concerns
For many shoppers, tradition matters more than cost. "We come early to avoid the rush. Sankranti is about prayers and sharing, so buying a little extra does not matter," said Uma, a devotee.
Another devotee, Hemavati, said she prefers Malleshwaram Market as it feels peaceful during festivals. "We can shop comfortably and focus on the spirit of Sankranti. KR Market becomes very crowded during festivals. We chose Malleshwaram Market as it is easier to move around and complete our shopping without stress," Hemavati added.
Despite rising prices, Bengaluru's markets reflect a city united in celebration, faith and hope as Makara Sankranti arrives.
