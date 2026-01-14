ETV Bharat / state

High On Makar Sankranti Spirit, Bengaluru Shoppers Brave Rising Prices

Bengaluru: On the auspicious Makar Sankranti, Bengaluru was witness to a vibrant festive atmosphere, as markets were chock-a-bloc with large crowds. From KR Market and Avenue Road to Malleshwaram Market near the Kadu Malleshwara temple, people were busy purchasing flowers, fruits, sugarcane, groundnuts and other essentials for the first festival of the year. Despite a rise in prices, the enthusiasm among shoppers remained high.

Makar Sankranti, which marks the sun's transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn, is traditionally celebrated with ellu-bella, temple visits and prayers for peace, harmony and the growth of the country. Across the city, families are preparing to welcome the festival with devotion and hope.

The prices of fruits have also turned dearer. (ETV Bharat)

Heavy Rush at Markets

Markets have been crowded since early morning, with some shoppers arriving as early as 5 am. Vendors say the festive rush has picked up steadily as families complete last-minute purchases. "Sankranti always brings more customers," said Parvathi, a flower seller at Malleshwaram market.

"Prices have gone up this year, but people still buy flowers because the festival feels incomplete without offerings. The atmosphere near the Kadu Malleshwara temple is calm and orderly. During Sankranti, it allows us to do business peacefully and focus on prayers and traditions," she added.