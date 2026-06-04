Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot In Mohali; Two Arrested With IED
Punjab police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot following arrest of two members of a foreign-based terrorist group and recovery of an IED.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Mohali: A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Mohali with the arrest of two members of a foreign-based terrorist group and the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession, police said.
The State Special Operations Cell teams succeeded in foiling a "conspiracy to terrorise" the people and carry out bomb blasts.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that during the anti-terror operation, they also recovered an IED. In a post on X, Yadav said, "In a major success against cross-border terrorist networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC) SAS Nagar has arrested two associates of a foreign-based terrorist operative from Mohali. The operation resulted in the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)."
In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar, apprehends two associates of a foreign-based terror operative from #Mohali.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 4, 2026
The operation led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulting in the… pic.twitter.com/0ElPGPSXGk
According to police, a terrorist plot to target public infrastructure in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS) has been foiled. "This swift and timely action has averted a potentially devastating threat to public safety and peace," said Yadav.
The Punjab DGP further added that an investigation is underway to unearth the terrorist network, including handlers, accomplices and those behind the conspiracy. This action has averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security, Yadav said.
Police said they are firmly committed to dismantling terrorist networks across the state as well as elimination of the organised crime and ensure peace and public safety.
The busting of the terror network came days after an email threat about the bomb blasts in Mohali district courts. Following the threat, security was beefed up at the Mohali district courts and the judicial complexes in Kharar and Dera Bassi.
On Wednesday, the district and sessions judge, Mohali, directed that the entry of the general public be restricted into the judicial court complexes at Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi, and that only litigants and accused persons be allowed, in view of the terror threat.
The threat email was received on the official email ID of the sessions division on June 1. Authorities have beefed up security and intensified checking of the entry of visitors to the court premises.
Also Read