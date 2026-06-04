ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot In Mohali; Two Arrested With IED

Mohali: A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Mohali with the arrest of two members of a foreign-based terrorist group and the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession, police said.

The State Special Operations Cell teams succeeded in foiling a "conspiracy to terrorise" the people and carry out bomb blasts.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that during the anti-terror operation, they also recovered an IED. In a post on X, Yadav said, "In a major success against cross-border terrorist networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC) SAS Nagar has arrested two associates of a foreign-based terrorist operative from Mohali. The operation resulted in the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)."

According to police, a terrorist plot to target public infrastructure in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS) has been foiled. "This swift and timely action has averted a potentially devastating threat to public safety and peace," said Yadav.