Major Setback To AAP As Two-Time Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta Joins BJP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls
Rajesh Gupta’s switch to the BJP just before polling may shift voter sentiment, as he claims the AAP forced him out and betrayed workers.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajesh Gupta, who was twice elected as MLA from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day before Sunday's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) byelection.
Rajesh Gupta's last-minute switch could benefit the BJP in the Ashok Vihar ward bypoll, while hurting AAP’s prospects. In the 2022 MCD elections, BJP's Poonam Sharma had won the Ashok Vihar ward by a margin of 556 votes. Later, she contested the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year and won the Wazirpur Assembly seat, defeating AAP’s sitting MLA Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes. After becoming an MLA, she resigned from her municipal seat, triggering the byelection.
State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva formally inducted Rajesh Gupta into the party at the Delhi BJP office on Saturday (November 29) at 11 am, in the presence of Adarsh Nagar MLA Rajkumar Bhatia and BJP state media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
Soon after joining the BJP, Rajesh Gupta launched a sharp attack on his former party, saying he was “forced out” despite years of loyalty. "I joined the BJP because it respects even its smallest workers. That worker can become the CM or even the PM in the future. I didn't want to leave my previous party, and I have repeatedly said I was forced out," he said.
Taking a dig at the AAP leadership, he added, “One man whom Arvind Kejriwal personally removed [had] shared audio clips of him with the CBI… Yet they reinstated him just three days ago. The party gave him a ticket in my area for ward number 65, Ashok Vihar... Someone to whom the party itself issued a showcause notice. I had to choose between the party and the country… So, I chose the country.”
For the upcoming bypoll, the BJP has fielded Neelam Aseja from Ashok Vihar ward number 65, against the AAP's Seema Vikas Goyal, who is the wife of former AAP councillor and former LoP in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vikas Goyal. Voting for the Ashok Vihar ward byelection in Wazirpur Assembly constituency will be held tomorrow, November 30, making Rajesh Gupta's departure a big blow to the AAP.
Gupta, once considered among Arvind Kejriwal’s trusted leaders, said the AAP had strayed from its core principles. “I did not leave them; they left me. Even before the party was formed, during the movement, we talked about three core principles: Corruption, Crime and Character. If any of these were lacking in a person, the party would not support them, let alone give them a ticket… I still have many friends in the AAP. Some have left, some are about to, and many are very unhappy. I feel that the people are being betrayed.”
“They should go somewhere where they get respect; a party which doesn't use and throw its workers,” the two-time MLA from Wazirpur Assembly constituency said.
He further accused the party of abandoning workers who had once sacrificed for the movement and said that the AAP does not care about the people who left their jobs during the Anna Andolan.
