Major Setback To AAP As Two-Time Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta Joins BJP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls

Rajesh Gupta was welcomed into the BJP at the party’s Delhi headquarters ahead of the MCD bypoll. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Rajesh Gupta, who was twice elected as MLA from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day before Sunday's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) byelection.

Rajesh Gupta's last-minute switch could benefit the BJP in the Ashok Vihar ward bypoll, while hurting AAP’s prospects. In the 2022 MCD elections, BJP's Poonam Sharma had won the Ashok Vihar ward by a margin of 556 votes. Later, she contested the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year and won the Wazirpur Assembly seat, defeating AAP’s sitting MLA Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes. After becoming an MLA, she resigned from her municipal seat, triggering the byelection.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva formally inducted Rajesh Gupta into the party at the Delhi BJP office on Saturday (November 29) at 11 am, in the presence of Adarsh Nagar MLA Rajkumar Bhatia and BJP state media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Soon after joining the BJP, Rajesh Gupta launched a sharp attack on his former party, saying he was “forced out” despite years of loyalty. "I joined the BJP because it respects even its smallest workers. That worker can become the CM or even the PM in the future. I didn't want to leave my previous party, and I have repeatedly said I was forced out," he said.

Taking a dig at the AAP leadership, he added, “One man whom Arvind Kejriwal personally removed [had] shared audio clips of him with the CBI… Yet they reinstated him just three days ago. The party gave him a ticket in my area for ward number 65, Ashok Vihar... Someone to whom the party itself issued a showcause notice. I had to choose between the party and the country… So, I chose the country.”