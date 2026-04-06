ETV Bharat / state

Major Security Breach In Delhi As Car Enters Assembly Premises; Four Arrested

New Delhi: In a major security breach, a car broke through the barricades of Delhi Assembly and forced its way into the premises.

Police have arrested four persons, including the driver, and seized the vehicle from north Delhi.

The vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration (white Tata Sierra), was being driven rashly when it rammed into the security barricades installed outside the Assembly complex. The sudden intrusion triggered panic even as security personnel responded to the exigency. The car, bearing a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 pm, said a security personnel.

A Delhi Secretariat official said the driver of the car, who was wearing a mask, proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before leaving.

Officials and security personnel present at the spot attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape raising questions over the Assembly's security apparatus. Since it is not the main gate, security is relatively less around it when the House is not in session, according to sources.