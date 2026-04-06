Major Security Breach In Delhi As Car Enters Assembly Premises; Four Arrested
The driver of the car, bearing UP registration number, placed a bouquet near the office of Assembly Speaker and managed to flee.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major security breach, a car broke through the barricades of Delhi Assembly and forced its way into the premises.
Police have arrested four persons, including the driver, and seized the vehicle from north Delhi.
The vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration (white Tata Sierra), was being driven rashly when it rammed into the security barricades installed outside the Assembly complex. The sudden intrusion triggered panic even as security personnel responded to the exigency. The car, bearing a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 pm, said a security personnel.
A Delhi Secretariat official said the driver of the car, who was wearing a mask, proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before leaving.
Officials and security personnel present at the spot attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape raising questions over the Assembly's security apparatus. Since it is not the main gate, security is relatively less around it when the House is not in session, according to sources.
Preliminary inquiries suggest the vehicle broke multiple layers of security before entering the complex, raising concerns over the breach.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to piece together the sequence of events. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the spot soon after the incident and supervised the investigation. Yadav said police checked CCTV camera footage in and around the area to reconstruct the sequence of events. Police teams were formed to track down the vehicle and its occupants, and alerts were flashed to adjoining states, with details of the suspected car shared with local police units. Later, police apprehended four persons, including the driver, he said.
The Delhi Assembly complex has been converted into a cantonment and Gate No 2 has been temporarily sealed, said a police officer.
दिल्ली की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर फिर बड़ा सवाल।— Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) April 6, 2026
विधानसभा जैसी हाई-सिक्योरिटी जगह में कार का गेट तोड़कर अंदर घुस जाना गंभीर चूक है।
एक तरफ चुने हुए विपक्ष के विधायकों को गेट पर रोका जाता है, और दूसरी तरफ कोई गाड़ी सीधे अंदर पहुंच जाती है!
लगातार बम की धमकियाँ, मुख्यमंत्री पर हमला,… pic.twitter.com/ZrA7N5ho3v
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government over the issue. MLA Sanjeev Jha, calling it a serious security lapse, said, "When the Assembly itself is not safe, how can the safety of the general public be ensured". He said, "Under the BJP's four-engine government, not only is the common man unsafe, but even a sensitive place like the Delhi Assembly is not safe. This is a very worrying situation."
Around two weeks back, the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta had received a bomb threat via email, triggering heightened security concerns in the national capital. A threatening email was sent to the Assembly warning of a possible bomb attack. A separate email was received n the official email ID of Speaker Vijender Gupta.
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