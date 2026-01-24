Major Road Accident On Abu–Palanpur Highway After Innova Collides With Truck
Published : January 24, 2026 at 11:48 PM IST
Banaskantha: At least seven people were killed, and three others sustained critical injuries in a horrific road accident involving an Innova car and a truck near Iqbalgarh in Amirgarh taluka of Banaskantha district. The accident occurred on the Abu–Palanpur highway when the victims were travelling from Rajasthan to Palanpur hospital.
According to preliminary information, the accident took place when an Eicher truck, allegedly coming from the wrong side, rammed into the Innova car with tremendous force.
There were nine people travelling in the Innova car from Rajasthan to Palanpur. Following the collision, six occupants died on the spot, while the remaining three were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Doctors have described their condition as extremely serious.
On receiving information about the accident, Amirgarh Police Inspector B.D. Gohil, along with a police team, immediately reached the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured were shifted to the hospital with police assistance.
The accident led to a five-kilometre-long traffic jam on the Abu–Palanpur highway. Police later managed to ease traffic and restore movement.
Police officials said a case is being initiated against the truck driver, who is suspected of driving on the wrong side of the highway. Locals also confirmed that the truck entered the wrong lane, resulting in the fatal crash.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, PI B.D. Gohil said, “The accident was extremely serious. The Innova car was completely damaged. There were nine occupants in the vehicle, six of whom died on the spot. Three injured persons have been shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.”
A series of road accidents in the Banaskantha district has raised serious safety concerns. With seven lives lost in yet another tragic incident, police have intensified the investigation. Police said further action will follow once the investigation is completed and the truck driver is traced.
