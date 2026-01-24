ETV Bharat / state

Major Road Accident On Abu–Palanpur Highway After Innova Collides With Truck

Banaskantha: At least seven people were killed, and three others sustained critical injuries in a horrific road accident involving an Innova car and a truck near Iqbalgarh in Amirgarh taluka of Banaskantha district. The accident occurred on the Abu–Palanpur highway when the victims were travelling from Rajasthan to Palanpur hospital.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place when an Eicher truck, allegedly coming from the wrong side, rammed into the Innova car with tremendous force.

There were nine people travelling in the Innova car from Rajasthan to Palanpur. Following the collision, six occupants died on the spot, while the remaining three were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Doctors have described their condition as extremely serious.

On receiving information about the accident, Amirgarh Police Inspector B.D. Gohil, along with a police team, immediately reached the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured were shifted to the hospital with police assistance.