Major Relief For Traders: Delhi Abolishes Mandatory 21-Year Shop Registration Renewal Rule
The government aims to transition to a one-time registration system, enhancing ease of doing business and streamlining procedures.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi shopkeepers will no longer be required to renew their registration after 21 years. To promote “Ease of Doing Business”, the Delhi government has amended Section 5 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.
This means shopkeepers no longer need to renew their registration after every 21 years; the requirement has been fully removed.
In line with efforts to simplify business processes, the Delhi government has ended the mandatory 21-year renewal requirement under the Shops and Establishments Act. This reform reduces administrative burdens for traders and offers a more streamlined experience in compliance procedures.
Relief For Traders
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman, Brijesh Goyal, called this move a major relief for Delhi’s business community. He added that the decision will strengthen Delhi’s ease of doing business ecosystem.
Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that removing the renewal requirement will provide genuine relief to traders and make Delhi’s business environment more enterprise-friendly.
This new one-time registration model frees traders from recurring renewal hassles, streamlining business operations and supporting a transparent, efficient environment.
It is worth noting that the registration process under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act is already fully online. No documents are required, and no fee is charged. The certificate is issued instantly based on information submitted by the applicant. This online system has been in place since 2009.
Additional Labour Reforms
Mishra added that reforms for workers and women aim to enhance safety, increase income, and promote participation in the workforce. Increasing minimum wages will provide better financial security, while safeguards for women working night shifts can expand employment opportunities under safer conditions.
For workers, the government has rolled out free treatment facilities through Ayushman cards. To encourage women’s participation in the workforce, 500 “Palna Ghars” (childcare centres) are being set up.
Proposals are also underway to establish special welfare boards for gig workers, domestic helps, taxi and auto drivers, and other labour groups, aiming to make labour reforms more inclusive and comprehensive.
Also Read: