Major Relief For Traders: Delhi Abolishes Mandatory 21-Year Shop Registration Renewal Rule

New Delhi: Delhi shopkeepers will no longer be required to renew their registration after 21 years. To promote “Ease of Doing Business”, the Delhi government has amended Section 5 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

This means shopkeepers no longer need to renew their registration after every 21 years; the requirement has been fully removed.

In line with efforts to simplify business processes, the Delhi government has ended the mandatory 21-year renewal requirement under the Shops and Establishments Act. This reform reduces administrative burdens for traders and offers a more streamlined experience in compliance procedures.

Relief For Traders

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman, Brijesh Goyal, called this move a major relief for Delhi’s business community. He added that the decision will strengthen Delhi’s ease of doing business ecosystem.

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that removing the renewal requirement will provide genuine relief to traders and make Delhi’s business environment more enterprise-friendly.