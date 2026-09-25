ETV Bharat / state

Major Landslide Strikes Sikkim's Rimbi, Several Houses Damaged

Gangtok: A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, officials said on Friday. The landslide occurred late Thursday night, causing extensive damage in the Rimbi village, they said. Several houses, including government accommodations, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the incident, they added.

There was, however, no loss of life, officials said. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government's top priority. Tamang said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.