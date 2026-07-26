ETV Bharat / state

Major Fire Ravages Chervugattu Temple Foothills In Telangana; Destroys 17 Shops, Panchayat Office Records

The temple is a well-known pilgrimage site in Narketpally Mandal of Nalgonda district. The fire started in a toy shop and quickly spread to nearby establishments, leading to widespread destruction, officials said.

Nalgonda: A massive fire swept through the foothills of the Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Chervugattu in Telangana during Saturday night, destroying 17 shops and 15 pushcarts and causing an estimated loss of ₹2.5 crore, officials said.

According to locals, the fire grew rapidly after two LPG cylinders exploded. The blaze also reached the nearby Gram Panchayat office, where several important official records were destroyed. However, officials stated that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot with three fire engines and managed to bring the fire under control while police, firefighters, and local residents joined in the rescue and relief efforts.

According to the local Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, the property damage is estimated at ₹2.5 crore. A major tragedy was averted as the fire broke out late at night when all the shops were closed, and no one was inside.