Fire At Slum In Delhi's Shahdara, 15 Houses Gutted
While no casualties were reported, people whose houses were gutted lost all their belongings and savings in the fire.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 15 houses at a slum near Geeta Colony of Shahdara in Delhi were gutted in a fire on Saturday night.
Sources said the slum is located near the SDM court and people were asleep at the time of the incident. The flames were so intense that the residents of the slum erupted in cries and screams, and ran for cover. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
However, the families residing in the houses that were gutted lost their belongings in the mishap. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within around 30 minutes, said a fire department official.
Residents affected by the fire said their belongings had been destroyed, with one resident describing how his family was left with only the clothes they were wearing. The extent of the damage and the exact number of shanties affected have not yet been confirmed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and assistance for affected families are awaited. Meanwhile, the affected families have sought assistance including food and rehabilitation from the administration.
In April this year, several houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. The incident had taken place in Kanawani village under Indirapuram police station.
Thick black smoke from the fire was visible from a distance of nearly 2 km. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control.
Also Read
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Slum Cluster, No Casualties Reported