ETV Bharat / state

Fire At Slum In Delhi's Shahdara, 15 Houses Gutted

Fire at the slum near Shahdara ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Around 15 houses at a slum near Geeta Colony of Shahdara in Delhi were gutted in a fire on Saturday night.

Sources said the slum is located near the SDM court and people were asleep at the time of the incident. The flames were so intense that the residents of the slum erupted in cries and screams, and ran for cover. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

However, the families residing in the houses that were gutted lost their belongings in the mishap. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within around 30 minutes, said a fire department official. Residents affected by the fire said their belongings had been destroyed, with one resident describing how his family was left with only the clothes they were wearing. The extent of the damage and the exact number of shanties affected have not yet been confirmed.