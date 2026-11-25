Major Fire Breaks Out At A Textile Warehouse In Kolkata's Mullikbazar; 20 Families Rescued
Officials said that the area is extremely congested, with narrow lanes being the only access points, which made it difficult for firefighters to navigate.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a textile warehouse in a multi-storey building on AJC Bose Road in the Mullickbazar area of Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, engulfing one floor of the building as the surroundings were blanketed in thick smoke.
Upon receiving reports of the fire, the fire department promptly rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations. According to the latest reports, the fire has not yet been brought under control.
Fire department and police sources said there is a textile warehouse on the ground floor of the three-story building. The fire broke out in the warehouse around 2 pm. The presence of a large quantity of fabric and other combustible materials caused the fire to spread rapidly. Initially, a few fire engines were dispatched to the site, but the number was subsequently increased, and by the latest count, 12 fire engines were deployed.
Fire and police officials said that the area is extremely congested, with narrow lanes being the only access points, which made it difficult for firefighters to reach the site. The Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also arrived at the scene. In addition to firefighting efforts, the fire department and the disaster management team carried out rescue operations, as 20 families reside on the floors above the warehouse.
The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Fire department officials believe a short circuit could be the cause, though other factors cannot be ruled out. The extent of the damage is not yet known, and there have been no reports of casualties. A fire department official stated that it would take some time to fully extinguish the blaze.
Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who visited the site, remarked, "The owner of this warehouse is ill and has not opened it for several years. It was filled with unused materials, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. A fire station is located right nearby. Yet, the fire brigade arrived at the scene nearly an hour later."
On a query about whether the previous Trinamool Congress government evaded responsibility for this incident, he said that any administration must bear the responsibility.
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