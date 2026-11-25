ETV Bharat / state

Major Fire Breaks Out At A Textile Warehouse In Kolkata's Mullikbazar; 20 Families Rescued

A firefighter attempts to douse the fire at the textile warehouse in the Mullick Bazar area of Kolkata on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a textile warehouse in a multi-storey building on AJC Bose Road in the Mullickbazar area of Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, engulfing one floor of the building as the surroundings were blanketed in thick smoke.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, the fire department promptly rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations. According to the latest reports, the fire has not yet been brought under control.

Fire department and police sources said there is a textile warehouse on the ground floor of the three-story building. The fire broke out in the warehouse around 2 pm. The presence of a large quantity of fabric and other combustible materials caused the fire to spread rapidly. Initially, a few fire engines were dispatched to the site, but the number was subsequently increased, and by the latest count, 12 fire engines were deployed. Fire and police officials said that the area is extremely congested, with narrow lanes being the only access points, which made it difficult for firefighters to reach the site. The Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also arrived at the scene. In addition to firefighting efforts, the fire department and the disaster management team carried out rescue operations, as 20 families reside on the floors above the warehouse.