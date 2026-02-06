ETV Bharat / state

Dreaded Criminal Prince Kumar Killed In Encounter In Bihar’s Vaishali, Aide Arrested

Vaishali: In a major police encounter in Bihar’s Vaishali district, a joint team of the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Vaishali police shot dead dreaded criminal Prince Kumar. One of his associates was arrested along with illegal weapons during the operation.

The encounter took place in the Hanuman Nagar locality of Digghi under the Sadar police station limits. Police recovered firearms and ammunition from the spot. During the exchange of fire, one of Prince’s accomplices attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by the police. An illegal weapon was also seized from him.

Prince Kumar, also known as Abhijeet Kumar, was identified as the right-hand man of Subodh Singh, the alleged kingpin of one of Bihar’s biggest gold robbery gangs. He was wanted in more than two dozen cases, including robbery, murder and violations of the Arms Act. He had been absconding for several years.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag said the police received specific intelligence that Prince was hiding in a house in Hanuman Nagar. Acting on the information, teams of the STF and the Vaishali police conducted a raid. During the operation, the accused opened fire on the police.

“The police retaliated in self-defence. One of the accused was seriously injured and taken to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Prince Kumar alias Abhijeet Kumar, a resident of Husseina village under Goraul police station limits,” SP Sihag said.