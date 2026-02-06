Dreaded Criminal Prince Kumar Killed In Encounter In Bihar’s Vaishali, Aide Arrested
Prince Kumar, aka Abhijeet Kumar, was identified as the right-hand man of Subodh Singh, the alleged kingpin of one of Bihar’s biggest gold robbery gangs.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Vaishali: In a major police encounter in Bihar’s Vaishali district, a joint team of the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Vaishali police shot dead dreaded criminal Prince Kumar. One of his associates was arrested along with illegal weapons during the operation.
The encounter took place in the Hanuman Nagar locality of Digghi under the Sadar police station limits. Police recovered firearms and ammunition from the spot. During the exchange of fire, one of Prince’s accomplices attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by the police. An illegal weapon was also seized from him.
Prince Kumar, also known as Abhijeet Kumar, was identified as the right-hand man of Subodh Singh, the alleged kingpin of one of Bihar’s biggest gold robbery gangs. He was wanted in more than two dozen cases, including robbery, murder and violations of the Arms Act. He had been absconding for several years.
Vaishali Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag said the police received specific intelligence that Prince was hiding in a house in Hanuman Nagar. Acting on the information, teams of the STF and the Vaishali police conducted a raid. During the operation, the accused opened fire on the police.
“The police retaliated in self-defence. One of the accused was seriously injured and taken to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Prince Kumar alias Abhijeet Kumar, a resident of Husseina village under Goraul police station limits,” SP Sihag said.
Police said Prince was a sharpshooter and a key operative of Subodh Singh’s gold robbery gang. In 2018, he allegedly shot dead a police constable inside the Hajipur Civil Court premises and went on the run. He was later arrested and lodged in Beur Jail.
On September 2, he was brought to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment, from where he made a dramatic escape. According to police records, he allegedly hosted a feast for eight policemen, locked them inside a room and fled in a filmy-style escape. Since then, he had remained out of police reach.
Vaishali police had recently pasted proclamation notices at his house in Husseina village under Goraul police station, but he did not surrender. The Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for him. He was wanted in multiple serious cases, including the murder of police personnel.
Police said the Subodh Singh–Prince gang was involved in several major gold heists across the country. These include the looting of 56 kg of gold in Asansol in 2017, 55 kg in Hajipur in 2019, 24 kg in Udaipur (Rajasthan) in 2022, 16 kg in Katni (Madhya Pradesh) in 2022, and 18 kg in Dehradun in 2023.
Apart from these cases, Prince Kumar had at least 28 criminal cases registered against him for robbery, murder and offences under the Arms Act.
