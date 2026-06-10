ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Drug Haul: Three Arrested with Charas, Narcotics Worth ₹3.03 Crore in Thane

Thane: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested three individuals, including two residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and seized 3.20 kg of charas along with 12,984 narcotic capsules valued at ₹3.03 crore.

One of the persons arrested has been twice convicted for similar offences, according to the police. Based on information obtained and following Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre's concept of a “Drug-Free and Drug-Trafficker-Free Thane,” the police laid a trap on May 8 near the Kharegaon Toll Naka, en route to Mumbra.

During the course of their investigation, the police caught hold of Firoz Abdul Khan (52), an inhabitant of Ankleshwar, Bharuch district, Gujarat, who was found carrying drugs. Upon further investigations, the police have learned that Khan is a habitual drug trafficker who has previously been booked for drug trafficking offences in Himmatnagar/Ahmedabad and Jammu. The third case booked against Khan has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station.