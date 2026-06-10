Maharashtra Drug Haul: Three Arrested with Charas, Narcotics Worth ₹3.03 Crore in Thane
One of the persons arrested has been twice convicted for similar offences, according to the police.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 11:29 PM IST
Thane: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested three individuals, including two residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and seized 3.20 kg of charas along with 12,984 narcotic capsules valued at ₹3.03 crore.
One of the persons arrested has been twice convicted for similar offences, according to the police. Based on information obtained and following Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre's concept of a “Drug-Free and Drug-Trafficker-Free Thane,” the police laid a trap on May 8 near the Kharegaon Toll Naka, en route to Mumbra.
During the course of their investigation, the police caught hold of Firoz Abdul Khan (52), an inhabitant of Ankleshwar, Bharuch district, Gujarat, who was found carrying drugs. Upon further investigations, the police have learned that Khan is a habitual drug trafficker who has previously been booked for drug trafficking offences in Himmatnagar/Ahmedabad and Jammu. The third case booked against Khan has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station.
The further probe into another NDPS case dated a month ago revealed two more accomplices involved who had been absconding. In their probe, the police arrested Mohammad Ashraf Ghulam Ahmed Sheda (42) from Jama Masjid in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Then, on June 6, the police arrested yet another important accused, Shaukat Aziz Mir, alias Zubair, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused, Mir, was sent to Thane following transit remand by the local court for six days till June 12.
After this successful operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsing Jadhav appealed to the citizens, informing them that dealing in drugs is a serious offence under the criminal laws of the country. The police advised the people to share any information about drug trafficking with the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Thane City Crime Branch. They assured all informants of the security of their identities.