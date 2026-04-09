Major Drug Bust Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan; Four Arrested In Sri Ganganagar
Police and BSF seized 2.34 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore, arrested four suspects near the India-Pakistan border, and uncovered interstate links.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Police have arrested four accused in a major drug trafficking case in the Srikaranpur area of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan international border. The action was part of a joint operation carried out by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) under an ongoing campaign against narcotics smuggling.
On April 6, a consignment of 2.34 kg of illegal heroin, sent via drone from Pakistan, was recovered. Acting on the results of a technical investigation and information from informants, the police arrested four accused on April 8. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 12 crore in the international market.
District Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar stated that, under the state government’s zero-tolerance policy, a continuous campaign is being run against drug trafficking.
As part of this effort, a joint team acted on information received on April 6 and seized the consignment of heroin hidden in a field. A bag, clothes, and other items were also recovered from the spot. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation has begun.
Interrogation Of The Accused Continues
The SP said that the arrested accused are Gurcharan Singh alias Raju (28), resident of Jalandhar; Rajendra Singh alias Jinder (25); Narendra Singh alias Kaka (21), resident of Fazilka; and Mandeep alias Mani (23), resident of Jalandhar.
All these accused had come to the spot to collect the heroin consignment dropped by drone. The police also seized a car from their possession, which was being used for smuggling. The accused's interrogation is currently ongoing.
According to the SP, the accused were responsible for picking up heroin dropped in the border area and supplying it further. Preliminary questioning has revealed interstate connections of this gang. The police are now searching for other people associated with this network.
Sri Ganganagar police have made it clear that strict vigilance is being maintained on drug trafficking across the border, and no accused involved in such cases will be spared.
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