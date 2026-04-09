ETV Bharat / state

Major Drug Bust Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan; Four Arrested In Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Police have arrested four accused in a major drug trafficking case in the Srikaranpur area of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan international border. The action was part of a joint operation carried out by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) under an ongoing campaign against narcotics smuggling.

On April 6, a consignment of 2.34 kg of illegal heroin, sent via drone from Pakistan, was recovered. Acting on the results of a technical investigation and information from informants, the police arrested four accused on April 8. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 12 crore in the international market.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar stated that, under the state government’s zero-tolerance policy, a continuous campaign is being run against drug trafficking.

As part of this effort, a joint team acted on information received on April 6 and seized the consignment of heroin hidden in a field. A bag, clothes, and other items were also recovered from the spot. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation has begun.

Interrogation Of The Accused Continues