Major Drug Bust In Jammu Kashmir: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar-Like Substance In Pulwama

Pulwama: In a major operation against the narco-terror supply chain, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized a large consignment of suspected narcotic substances during a routine check at the Rahmoo Bridge area of Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to the official statement, a police party from Police Post Rahmoo was conducting routine checking when a suspicious Tata Mobile vehicle bearing registration number JK09D-7662 was intercepted at the checkpoint. Upon frisking and searching the vehicle, police recovered 1 kilogram and 130 grams of a brown sugar-like substance concealed inside.

The two occupants of the vehicle were immediately taken into custody and identified as Muneer Ahmed Sheikh and Toufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, both inhabitants of the Hajitra Karna area of Pulwama district.