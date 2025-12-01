Major Drug Bust In Jammu Kashmir: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar-Like Substance In Pulwama
The investigation has been initiated to trace the complete supply chain, including the source and prospective recipients of the illegal consignment.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
Pulwama: In a major operation against the narco-terror supply chain, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized a large consignment of suspected narcotic substances during a routine check at the Rahmoo Bridge area of Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
According to the official statement, a police party from Police Post Rahmoo was conducting routine checking when a suspicious Tata Mobile vehicle bearing registration number JK09D-7662 was intercepted at the checkpoint. Upon frisking and searching the vehicle, police recovered 1 kilogram and 130 grams of a brown sugar-like substance concealed inside.
The two occupants of the vehicle were immediately taken into custody and identified as Muneer Ahmed Sheikh and Toufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, both inhabitants of the Hajitra Karna area of Pulwama district.
“During the thorough search of the vehicle, the Naka team recovered a massive quantity of contraband, 1 kilogram 130 grams of a brown sugar–like substance, thereby foiling an attempt to push a large narcotic consignment into the district,” the statement issued by the Pulwama Police said. “The seized contraband carries a high value in the illegal market, making this operation a major setback for the drug network. The Tata Mobile vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized on the spot,” it added.
In this connection, FIR No. 124/2025 under Sections 8, 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Rajpora, and further investigation has been initiated to trace the complete supply chain, including the source and prospective recipients of the illegal consignment.
Police said efforts are underway to identify additional persons involved in the network and to ascertain whether the seized substance has links to any larger drug distribution racket operating in the region. Officials reiterated that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in drug-related activities.
