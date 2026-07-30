ETV Bharat / state

Major Disaster Averted As Landslide Blocks Kedarnath Trek Route Near Gaurikund

Rudraprayag: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday morning on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route amid relentless heavy rainfall.

Around 200 metres ahead of the Gaurikund gate, a massive landslide sent huge quantities of debris, giant boulders and rocks crashing onto the trekking route, completely blocking the path to Kedarnath. Sensing the danger, the administration immediately halted the movement of pilgrims and shifted them to safe locations.

According to eyewitnesses, the mountainside suddenly roared before large amounts of debris and rocks tumbled down within moments. Had pilgrims been on the route at that time, the incident could have resulted in significant loss of life. Prompt action by the authorities helped avert a potential disaster.

Soon after receiving information about the landslide, teams from the district administration, the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and other concerned departments rushed to the spot.