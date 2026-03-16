ETV Bharat / state

Major Disaster Averted As Illegal Firecracker Stock Explodes In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A major disaster was narrowly averted after a powerful explosion took place at a house stuffed with illegal firecrackers in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. The incident triggered panic in the locality as multiple blasts were heard and flames engulfed the building.

The explosion occurred in Mahatma Adarsha Nagar under Ward No. 89 of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Police said D Sivakrishna Kumar, popularly known as "Bombula Siva", had rented a house near the local crematorium and was allegedly manufacturing and selling firecrackers from the premises without authorisation.

Officials said, anticipating upcoming festivities on March 18, he had stocked a large quantity of explosive materials inside the house. Around 8 pm on Sunday, thick smoke and flames were first seen emerging from the building, followed by a series of loud explosions within moments, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

The intensity of the blasts damaged the structure of the house and caused cracks in the walls of nearby buildings. Roof slabs and debris were thrown onto the tin-sheet roofs of adjacent houses, damaging several properties in the vicinity. Household items inside the building and a two-wheeler parked there were destroyed.

During the chaos, a woman sustained minor injuries after being struck by falling debris from the roof slab. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Residents reported that the sound of explosions was so loud that it could be heard from a distance of nearly three kilometres, triggering fear among people living in the surrounding areas.