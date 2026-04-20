ETV Bharat / state

Major Disaster Averted As Elevator Plummets At Panvel Railway Station In Maharashtra

Panvel: A major mishap was averted at Panvel Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday morning. Panic briefly gripped the station premises after an elevator on platform number 7 suddenly malfunctioned and plummeted. Four passengers were trapped inside the elevator.

However, the alert authorities promptly deployed rescue operations and all four passengers were evacuated. No one sustained any injuries in this incident. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as a big disaster was averted.

When they received information, the railway administration, police, and emergency response teams rushed to the scene and quickly pulled everyone out safely.

This incident created a brief atmosphere of fear among the passengers.