Major Disaster Averted As Elevator Plummets At Panvel Railway Station In Maharashtra
An elevator malfunction at Panvel Railway Station caused panic, but swift action by authorities ensured the safe rescue of all trapped passengers, averting disaster.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Panvel: A major mishap was averted at Panvel Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday morning. Panic briefly gripped the station premises after an elevator on platform number 7 suddenly malfunctioned and plummeted. Four passengers were trapped inside the elevator.
However, the alert authorities promptly deployed rescue operations and all four passengers were evacuated. No one sustained any injuries in this incident. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as a big disaster was averted.
When they received information, the railway administration, police, and emergency response teams rushed to the scene and quickly pulled everyone out safely.
This incident created a brief atmosphere of fear among the passengers.
Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of the malfunction that led to the collapse of this elevator. The central railway official said, "This inquiry will specifically be restricted to whether there was a technical malfunction or negligence in maintenance.
Following this incident, the issue regarding the safety of lifts and other amenities at railway stations has once again come into the public realm. Passengers are now demanding that the railway administration implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Panvel Railway Station
Panvel railway station serves as a major junction on the Harbour and Central lines of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network. The station is strategically positioned and is planned to directly connect with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, enhancing accessibility for travellers.
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