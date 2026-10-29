ETV Bharat / state

Alert Loco Pilot Prevents Major Train Mishap In Bihar's Madhubani

Sources said a heavy concrete slab (from a bench) had been placed on the tracks of a special train heading towards Anand Vihar on the Jhanjharpur-Laukha section. The driver of the train, Upendra Bhandari noticed the concrete slab placed on the track and sensing danger, immediately applied the emergency brakes bringing the train brought to a halt. The incident occurred near Mahrail station in Madhubani district. The special train does not have a stop at the station and was on line no 1.

Bhandari informed the Government Railway Police of the matter following which a team led by Assistant Railway Security Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, GRP Station Head King Kundan, and RPF Inspector Pukhraj Meena rushed to the spot. During investigation, Jhanjharpur RPF in-charge Arvind Kumar, constables Hari Narayan Chaudhary and Ajay Kumar Meena told the team that they had been informed of a youth roaming around Mahrail station in a suspicious manner.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) then arrested the youth, identified as Mohammad Hazrat, a resident of ward no 2 at Mahrail and a minor for allegedly placing the concrete slab on the track. Both were handed over to the Rudrapur police station for further action. Both confessed to placing the concrete slab on the railway track, said police.

"Railway workers immediately removed the slab and informed the control room. After completion of security check, the train departed at 3:44 am. An FIR has been registered at the Rudrapur police station based on the application. A case has been registered under Section 150(1) of the Railways Act, 1989 (amended 2003) and Section 250 of the Indian Penal Code and action is being taken." said Bindeshwar Jha, Station Master, Mahrail