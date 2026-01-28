ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Witnesses High Drama Over Resigned City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri

Bareilly: High political and administrative drama unfolded in Bareilly on Wednesday over suspended city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, who had resigned in protest against the new UGC regulations and the alleged insult of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand.

When police attempted to forcibly take the officer, who had reportedly been under “house arrest” since Tuesday evening, his supporters resisted.

Around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, three police vehicles arrived at Agnihotri’s residence to escort him. By then, nearly 400 supporters had gathered outside. As the convoy began to move, supporters lay down in front of the vehicles, raising slogans against “injustice.” Some protesters even climbed onto the police cars.

Supporters called Agnihotri their “hero” and vowed not to let him go. After nearly 10 minutes of chaos, police used force to disperse the crowd and escorted the officer away under heavy security.

Before being taken away, Agnihotri addressed the media from inside the gate and launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government. He warned that the new UGC rules would divide students along caste lines and increase unrest in educational institutions.

“If this is not stopped, it could lead to a civil war-like situation in the country,” he said, adding that organisations across Uttar Pradesh were uniting in his support and that he might take a “big decision” in the coming days.