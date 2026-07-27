ETV Bharat / state

Major Security, Darshan Changes At Ram Temple Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra

Ayodhya: Preparations are being made for major changes in the security and darshan arrangements at the Ram temple here in view of the likely heavy crowd during the Sawan Jhula Mela and Kanwar Yatra in Ayodhya.

Entry into the temple complex from August 8-11 and August 23-28 without a pass for ordinary devotees may be prohibited, PTI reported, citing administrative sources.

If the crowd becomes too large, darshan at all six sub-temples in the parkota may also be temporarily stopped, while the option of extending the duration of Ram Lalla darshan has also been kept open.

The administration estimates that 10 to 15 lakh devotees may reach Ayodhya during the Sawan festival. Even on normal days, a footfall of two to three lakh devotees daily is being anticipated during August.

The highest crowd of Kanwariya pilgrims is expected on August 10, the second Monday of Sawan, the sources said.

Under the proposed arrangement, only pass holders will be allowed entry to Sapt Mandapam and Kuber Navratna Tila. Under the general darshan arrangement currently in force, 1,500 passes are issued in separate two-hour slots. These passes are made online through the official website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees fetch holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, will be held from July 30 to August 11.