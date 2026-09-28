ETV Bharat / state

Major Breakthrough In Oral Cancer Research; Cotarnine Derivative Developed By Two Odisha Institutes Patented

Berhampur: A collaborative research initiative by two prominent educational and research institutions in Odisha has kindled hope in the field of oral cancer treatment.

A novel cotarnine derivative developed from noscapine, an alkaloid obtained from the opium poppy plant, has been granted an Indian patent. Researchers from IISER Berhampur and NIT Rourkela jointly worked on the compound.

The S-27 cotarnine derivative developed through the research has been studied as a potential anti-cancer compound against Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC). However, it is not an approved medicine for human use at present. Further extensive testing, including clinical trials, will be required before it can potentially be developed for therapeutic use.

The cost of oral cancer treatment varies depending on the stage of the disease, complexity of treatment and the medical centre. According to available data, oral cancer treatment in India costs approximately Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. This financial burden can contribute to delays in treatment for many patients and families. Chemotherapy drugs such as cisplatin, carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil or 5-FU, paclitaxel and docetaxel are used in the treatment of cancers of the oral cavity and oropharynx.

Depending on the patient's condition, the drugs may be administered with or without radiation therapy. Against this backdrop, the research by IISER Berhampur and NIT Rourkela is crucial for its potential to contribute to the development of a new treatment option in the future, potentially at a lower cost.

Prof Harekrushna rout with his team (ETV Bharat)

The key component of the research is noscapine. Cotarnine was prepared through the oxidative degradation of the natural alkaloid obtained from Papaver somniferum, commonly known as the opium poppy. The cotarnine was then reacted with an acetophenone such as 4-bromoacetophenone to produce an acetophenone-linked product.

In subsequent stages, methylation and other chemical processes were carried out to develop the S-27 cotarnine derivative. The objective of the research is to study the potential anti-cancer activity of the compound while improving its drug-delivery and formulation properties.